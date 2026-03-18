Posted in: Music, NBC, Peacock, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: bts, The Tonight Show

BTS Set for 2-Night "The Tonight Show" Return Beginning March 25th

BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, J‑hope, Jimin, V & Jung Kook) is set to return to NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on March 25th and 26th.

Article Summary BTS returns to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for two special nights on March 25th and 26th.

The comeback follows BTS's new album Arirang, dropping just days earlier on March 20th.

BTS will deliver a live interview and two performances, joined by stars like Ariana DeBose and Chris Pratt.

Their media blitz includes Netflix’s BTS: The Comeback Live and the documentary BTS: The Return.

BTS' RM, Jin, Suga, J‑hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are coming back in the global stage in a big way this month, releasing their fifth studio album, Arirang, on March 20th. That means a major media blitz is on the way, including the global live performance BTS: The Comeback Live – Arirang streaming on Netflix on March 21st, and the feature documentary BTS: The Return hitting the streamer on March 27th. But don't think for one second that the powerhouse K-pop group would be passing up a chance to return to NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In fact, they're going to be appearing in back-to-back episodes of the long-running late-night program. On Wednesday, March 25th, the group will sit down for an in-studio interview and perform a song. On Thursday, March 26th, BTS will perform a second song. Joining the group on March 25th will be Ariana DeBose, with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day set to appear on March 26th. You can check out the teaser above, released on YouTube (as well as on social media).

Returning to its New York origins, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center on Feb. 17, 2014. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.

An American television institution for nearly 70 years and now the most viewed late-night program on digital, The Tonight Show continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love – kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love, including "#Hashtags," "Thank You Notes," and "Slow Jam the News."

The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as The Tonight Show house band.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner. The Tonight Show tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

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