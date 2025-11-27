Posted in: CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: btvs, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Chloé Zhao is Team Spike; Had "The Prom" Surprise For Gellar

Buffy revival pilot director/EP Chloé Zhao on being Team Spike and "The Prom"-themed surprise she had for Sarah Michelle Gellar.

When it comes to insights on EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot for Hulu, Zhao has been going above and beyond (especially considering she's also promoting an Oscars-buzzing film of her own). Speaking with Lauren Veneziani, aka DC Film Girl, during a press run in support of the writer/director's film Hamnet, the conversation shifted to the revival series pilot and their shared love for the popular series.

But that doesn't mean the two agree when it comes to who Buffy should've been Buffy's boyfriend – James Marsters' Spike or David Boreanaz's Angel. "I was a massive Buffy and Spike person," Zhao shared after Veneziani noted that she was a Buffy/Angel shipper. The two have a great exchange (which you can check out above), discussing how views on the topic tend to change over time and with age for many fans – and even throw some respect Riley's (Marc Blucas) way.

Over 25 years later, S03E20: "The Prom" (directed by David Solomon and written by Marti Noxon) remains one of the finest episodes of the beloved series' seven-season run. After a conversation with Buffy's mother, Joyce (Kristine Sutherland), Angel makes the decision to break up with Buffy for the sake of her future happiness, adding that he plans on leaving Sunnydale once the big-bad smackdown is over. A senior prom and way too many hellhounds later, the episode ends on a rare, uplifting note, with Sunnydale High finally giving Buffy the recognition that she deserved for the sacrifices that she's made as their protector. And though he claimed that it didn't change how things were between them, Angel arrives in time (and in a tux) to give Buffy a fantastic prom dance.

We're bringing that up because Zhao shares a great story of how she recreated that special moment from the episode when filming was wrapping on the Hulu pilot. After learning from Gellar that she hadn't kept the original "Class Protector" umbrella given to Buffy by her classmates, Zhao had a replica created to present to Gellar on that final day. To make a sweet moment even sweeter, Zhao also offered a version of the speech given by Jonathan (Danny Strong) in the original episode.

Along with Gellar and Armstrong, the trio joined a cast that also includes Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo, Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin, Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie, Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End) as Abe, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) as Mr. Burke, Kingston Vernes (The Survivor) as Carson, Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio) as Shirley, Merrin Dungey (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Ms. LaDuca, Audrey Hsieh (Found) as Keiko, and Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) as Jessica.

