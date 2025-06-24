Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy, Interview with the Vampire & The Sandman: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy & Sarah Michelle Gellar, Interview with the Vampire, The Sandman, South Park, Devil May Cry, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Netflix's WWE Raw, Prime Video's Countdown, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar, Channel 4's Tip Toe, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Netflix's The Sandman, STARZ's Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Crunchyroll's Gachiakuta, South Park, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon & Dead City, Netflix's Devil May Cry, NBC's SNL, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Countdown, Buffy & Sarah Michelle Gellar, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, The Sandman, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Gachiakuta, South Park, Devil May Cry, SNL, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 24, 2025:

The Librarians: The Next Chapter – Our S01E06 "House of Cards" Preview

WWE Raw Preview: The Only Global Conflicts That Matter Tonight

Countdown Preview: Prison Riot Leads to a New Assignment for Meachum

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar's "Dream"? Bring Back Everyone Who Died

Tip Toe: Russell T Davies Completes Writing Scripts for New Series

Interview with the Vampire: Who Wants Early Season 3 Filming Updates?

The Sandman EP Goyer on Decision to End Series; Neil Gaiman/Season 2

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Renewed; Season 2 Production Underway

Gachiakuta: Crunchyroll Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Anime

South Park Remaining on Max (For Now); WBD, Paramount Still Talking

Countdown Preview Clip Introduces Us to the Task Force Members

Behind the Dead: "Daryl Dixon" S03, "Dead City" S02 Finale BTS Looks

Devil May Cry Showrunner: Season 2 "Vvvvveryyyyy Different Show"

Interview with the Vampire: Lestat & Claudia, "Entities of Interest"?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Images: New Faces, New Dangers

Now William Shatner Is Mocking IDW Logos As Well

Spike on Firefly in The Daily LITG, for the 23rd of June, 2025

SNL Should Have Retired Bush Impression After Will Ferrell: Forte

The Sandman, The Boys, Countdown & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!