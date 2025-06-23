Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, spike

Spike on Firefly in The Daily LITG, for the 23rd of June, 2025

Spike on Firefly was the most-read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool, founded 16 years ago, steeped in a history of comics industry gossip

Spike on Firefly was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Spike on Firefly.. on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago, Francesco Mattina's Trashed Covers

LITG two years ago, Frank Miller's Captain America

LITG three years ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"

LITG four years ago, Wanda's Vision

LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Star Wars and Animal Kingdom

Looks like it was a bit of a telly-watching weekend with Supernatural and Animal Kingdom, dominating the charts. – that's if you weren't playing with Star Wars toys. And that's long before anyone has to worry about John Constantine.

LITG six years ago, Road To Watchmen

Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kevin VanHook , comics writer, artist, filmmaker.

, comics writer, artist, filmmaker. Denis Rodier , artist on Death Of Superman.

, artist on Death Of Superman. Alan N. Zelenetz , co-creator of Alien Legion.

, co-creator of Alien Legion. Carlo Pagulayan , artist on Hulk, Elektra, creator of Korg.

, artist on Hulk, Elektra, creator of Korg. Liam Francis Walsh , New Yorker cartoonist and graphic novelist.

, New Yorker cartoonist and graphic novelist. Michael Dooley , author of The Education of a Comics Artist.

, author of The Education of a Comics Artist. Ash Maczko , writer of Squarriors.

, writer of Squarriors. John Anderson , editor at DC Thomson.

, editor at DC Thomson. Shawn Demumbrum of SpazDog Press.

