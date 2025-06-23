Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, spike
Spike on Firefly in The Daily LITG, for the 23rd of June, 2025
Spike on Firefly was the most-read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool, founded 16 years ago, steeped in a history of comics industry gossip
Spike on Firefly was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.
Spike on Firefly.. on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Buffy, Angel Star James Marsters on Spike/"Firefly" Crossover Plans
- Looks Like Marvel Cancelled Daredevil But What About Psylocke & Magik?
- Stargate SG-1 Co-Creator Feeling Confident About Franchise's Future
- The Boys Season 5: Seems Like Final Season Has Wrapped Filming
- McFarlane Toys Debuts New Art of Greg Capullo Spawn 1:10 Statue
- Zack Davisson States Ultimate Universe Will Only Go Up To #24
- The Cancellation Of Psylocke… in The Daily LITG, 22nd June, 2025
- It Looks Like Sean Gordon Murphy Is Working On A New Lobo Comic
- Star Trek: Paramount Highlights TOS William Shatner; Will He Return?
- Comic Store In Your Future, Keep On Smiling Through The Comics Chaos
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- When Marvel Put An Adult Chatline Phone Number On The Front Cover
- Rob Williams Joins Batman: Gotham By Gaslight From September
- Black Demon Tales Descent in AMP Full September 2025 Solicits
- Emma Frost, Missing Eight Pages, But Only For One Variant Cover?
LITG one year ago, Francesco Mattina's Trashed Covers
- DC Comics Junks All Covers by Francesco Mattina Over A.I. Accusations
- Scott Snyder, Jason Aaron and Kelly Thompson on Absolute DC Comics
- The Boys: Kripke on Changing Black Noir/Homelander Comics Storyline
- NECA Unveils Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2-Pack
- Doctor Who: "Empire of Death": What You Missed, Got Wrong & Much More
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Hits Switch In July
- Millie Gibson Had Message for Doctor Who Season Finale Cinema Viewers
- Doctor Strange Cancelled By Marvel In August?
- Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies' Vision Pays Off with "Empire of Death"
- Rogue Trooper 2000AD Crossover in Rebellion September 2024 Solicits
- Betty and Veronica in Their Own Series, Up for Auction
- PrintWatch: Deadpool & Wolverine, Scarlett, Ultimate Spider-Man
- InvestiGators: Class Action in First Second's September 2024 Solicits
- Pantheon to Publish Charles Burns' Dédales in English as Final Cut
- Corvus, R-Rated Last Starfighter in Dead Sky's September 2024 Solicits
- Doctor Strange Cancelled in The Daily LITG, 22nd June, 2024
LITG two years ago, Frank Miller's Captain America
- Frank Miller's Captain America For New Captain America #1
- The Return of Serenity in Firefly: The Fall Guys, in September
- Masters Of The Universe Prequel in Dark Horse September 2023 Solicits
- Always Sunny Season 16 Finale Overview: Dennis' Day Off From The Gang
- Star Trek: Prodigy Canceled, Being Pulled From Paramount : Details
- Marvel Comics Solicits & Full Solicitations For September 2023
- Superman Takes On Doomsday with McFarlane Toys Newest 2-Pack
- Frazetta's Dark Kingdom Sells for Record $6 Million at Heritage
- Holo-Ween Among 7 Star Trek Comics at IDW in September 2023 Solicits
- Cobra Kai Confirms Elon Musk Membership; Kreese Training Underway
- Charles Quinlan's Spectacular Work on Cat-Man Comics #1, at Auction
- Sumerian Signs Deal With WhatNot/Massive For September 2023 Solicits
- Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze Graphic Novel in Titan September Solicits
- The Obscure Debut of Lady Fairplay in Bang-Up Comics #1, at Auction
- Negaduck, Gargoyles & Vampirella in Dynamite September 2023 Solicits
- Coda, Rare Flavors, Hunt For Skinwalker- Boom September 2023 Solicits
- Dave Sim Does Artificial Intelligence with Cerebus In Hell?Bot
- Valiant To Finally Publish Ninjak Superkillers in September 2023
- Darkwing Duck Dominates Next Week's Diamond Previews Covers
- Marvel's September Solicits in The Daily LITG, 23rd June 2023
LITG three years ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"
- Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
- Arrowverse Makes Moves: Arrow? Batwoman? The Flash? BCTV DD
- The Old Guard 2: Production Begins And 2 BTS Images Shared
- DC Comics Scarecrow Unleashes Fear with Exclusive McFarlane Figure
- The Redemption Of Jean Grey & The Phoenix In X-Men #12
- Tonight Is Psystrike Mewtwo Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022
- GI Joe Week: We Take A Look At The Latest Retro Offerings
- Miracleman From Aaron, Carey, Templeton, Stegman, Gaiman & Buckingham
- The Venture Bros Star Shares Film Update, Thoughts on Series Finale
- Mike Pasciullo, Marvel Senior Vice President, Has Died Aged 50
- NFCC's Greg Hopkins & Mad Cave's Manny Castellanos Join Boom Studios
- PrintWatch: Thor, Spider-Man, FF, Captain America, Grim, Moon Knight
- DC Comics Makes 100 Bullets Omnibus Vol 2 Completely Returnable
- Lemire, Sorrentino to Launch Ten Thousand Black Feathers in September
- Marvel Omnibus For Planet Of The Apes, Nova, Thor, Moon Knight & Hulk
- 100 Bullets Omnibus Vol 2 Misses Out Brother Lono 8 Issues
- Scout Comics Criticized For Selling Retailer Exclusive Covers Directly
- Tori Tadiar Auctions Highsummer, Her Debut Graphic Novel, To Disney
- Colin Kaepernick Changes The Game With Eve L. Ewing & Orlando Caicedo
- Arrowverse Makes Moves The Daily LITG 23rd June 2022
LITG four years ago, Wanda's Vision
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Full Marvel Comics September 2021 Solicits and Solicitations
- What's Up With Wanda Maximoff, Scarlet Witch, At Marvel? (Spoilers)
- X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation Replaces Way Of X in September
- DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
- Should You Transfer Legendaries In Pokémon GO?
- Ben Templesmith Responds To Criticism Over Warren Ellis and Fell
- Dexter Morgan Returns With A Bloody Perfect Figure From Flashback
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation EP Kevin Smith, Season 2 & Spite
- After Mars, Hellfire Gala Makes Bigger Changes To Marvel Universe
- Mitch Gerads Thanks Hero James Gunn for Promoting Comic Books
- ComiXology Announces They Are Closing The DC Comics App
- Chris Claremont Came Up with Idea for Magneto to Terraform Mars
- Marvel Cancels Diamond Orders, Shops Must Reorder On New Terms
- First Thunderbolts CGC 9.8 On Sale Auction At ComicConnect
- More Mephisto Than Ever. Heroes Return From Heroes Reborn (Spoiler)
- Fantastic Four #73 CGC Copy On Auction At ComicConnect
- Hellfire Gala Timeline Adds Wolverine, SWORD, Way Of X, Pride, GOTG
- Time To Set Records For New Mutants #87 & #98, First Cable & Deadpool
- Is Runaways Canceled? Fan-Favorite Missing from Marvel Solicits
- When Iceman Had The Hots For Angel – Sixty Years Ago (Pride Spoilers)
- 4 Copies of Loki First Appearance at Auction, Journey Into Mystery #85
- Anime Expo Lite 2021 Invites Fans to Explore Los Angeles' Little Tokyo
- Wakanda, Wiccan And Hulkling Join Marvel Comics' Last Annihilation
- Classic Venom/Wolverine Cover CGC Highest Grade On Auction Today
- Sound of Bread: New Studio Tapas Romance Comedy Debuts
- Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Still On Top, Daily LITG, 23rd June 2021
LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Star Wars and Animal Kingdom
Looks like it was a bit of a telly-watching weekend with Supernatural and Animal Kingdom, dominating the charts. – that's if you weren't playing with Star Wars toys. And that's long before anyone has to worry about John Constantine.
- New Star Wars Empire Strikes Black Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Promises to Be Better "Shepherd"
- Supernatural, Animal Kingdom and Lucifer, Daily LITG, 23rd June 2020
- Hasbro Announces Star Wars Carbon Freezing Chamber Chamber Playset
- Animal Kingdom: Some Thoughts on TNT Drama's Season 5 Delay
- John Constantine, No Longer in the Justice League? (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Gossip – Empyre, Knull and a Focus on the Core
- Will The Cover to Batman #93 Cause a Fuss Tomorrow?
- Marcella Season 3 Review: Netflix Series Finally Delivers Killer Noir
- Cards Against Humanity Issues A Statement After Workplace Accusations
LITG six years ago, Road To Watchmen
Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?
- DC Comics Cancels The Road To Watchmen
- Brian Bendis Locked in Desperate Struggle with Hackers as Crisis Enters 4th Hour
- Making She-Hulk Sensational Again in Avengers #20 (Preview)
- Sorry, "Angel" Fans: Joss Whedon Says Series Finale Wasn't a Cliffhanger
- "American Horror Story": "AHS: 1984" Filming? Billy Eicher Not Returning
Comic Book birthdays today
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Kevin VanHook, comics writer, artist, filmmaker.
- Denis Rodier, artist on Death Of Superman.
- Alan N. Zelenetz, co-creator of Alien Legion.
- Carlo Pagulayan, artist on Hulk, Elektra, creator of Korg.
- Liam Francis Walsh, New Yorker cartoonist and graphic novelist.
- Michael Dooley, author of The Education of a Comics Artist.
- Ash Maczko, writer of Squarriors.
- John Anderson, editor at DC Thomson.
- Shawn Demumbrum of SpazDog Press.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
