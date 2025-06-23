Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Sandman, The Boys, Countdown & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Misha Collins/David Tennant, Countdown, Jared Padalecki, The Boys, Harry Potter, The Sandman, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, AMC's The Talamasca: The Secret Order, Misha Collins/David Tennant, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Prime Video's Countdown, MAX's Peacemaker/DC Studios' Superman, Jared Padalecki, Prime Video's The Boys, HBO's Harry Potter, Netflix's The Sandman, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Netflix's The Waterfront, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, The Talamasca: The Secret Order, Misha Collins/David Tennant, TWD: Dead City, Countdown, Peacemaker & Superman, Jared Padalecki, The Boys, Harry Potter, The Sandman, TWD: Daryl Dixon, The Waterfront, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, June 23, 2025:

Rick and Morty: Our Real-Time Thoughts on S08E05 "Cryo Mort a Rickver"

The Talamasca Teaser Released – But What About That Countdown?

Supernatural/Doctor Who: The Doctor, Castiel Have Comic Con Crossover

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Finale Preview; Cohan on S03

Rick and Morty: Our Updated S08E05 "Cryo Mort a Rickver" Preview

Countdown Star Jensen Ackles Gets "Big Love" From Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Peacemaker: Gunn Shares Look at Meadows & Agee's Superman Set Visit

Jared Padalecki Updates CBS Medical Drama, Talks The Boys Season 5

The Boys Season 5: Seems Like Final Season Has Wrapped Filming

Harry Potter Creator: Early Series Episode Scripts "So, So, So Good"

The Sandman Season 2 Teaser Introduces Viewers to The Endless

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Premieres Sept 7th (TEASER)

Rick and Morty Prefer Their Podcasts Scruples-Free: S08E05 Preview

The Waterfront: Yellowstone Wannabe with Boats Lacks Sheridan Vibe

Buffy/Firefly Crossover, Revival, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

