Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: looney tunes

780+ Looney Tunes Short Films Have Found a New Home on Tubi

Great news for animation fans! Over 780 Looney Tunes short films previously streaming on HBO Max have found a new home over on Tubi.

Article Summary Over 780 classic Looney Tunes shorts have moved from HBO Max to Tubi's free streaming platform.

The Tubi collection features nearly all classic shorts, missing just six previously available on HBO Max.

Lineup also includes The Looney Tunes Show, The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries, and more favorites.

Looney Tunes films faced removals tied to studio decisions, but fans can now stream most episodes on Tubi.

After a rocky time with HBO Max, Looney Tunes has found a home on an ad-supported free streaming service. The collection of shorts is now part of a lineup that includes 2010's The Looney Tunes Show, The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries, and Tom and Jerry: Chuck Jones Collection. The news comes less than six months after the release of the Ketchup Entertainment-rescued The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, with Coyote vs. Acme surviving being sacrificed as a tax write-off and set for a 2026 release (also from Ketchup Entertainment).

Here's a rundown of the Looney Tunes short that Animation on HBO Max was kind enough to compile and share:

Here is how Tubi has arranged their collection of Looney Tunes shorts! Correction: There are actually 789, because the last couple of episodes have more than three shorts. pic.twitter.com/Bc5DQ3rkRI — Animation on HBO Max (@AnimationOnMax) August 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

If I'm not missing anything, there are six shorts that were on HBO Max that aren't on Tubi—Those Beautiful Dames, Beauty and the Beast, Country Boy, Into Your Dance, Little Dutch Plate, and Chili Weather—but otherwise everything else is. Very cool — Animation on HBO Max (@AnimationOnMax) August 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Heading into the premiere weekend for Warner Bros. Animation and Ketchup Entertainment's The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie earlier this year, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Bugs Bunny, and the rest of the Looney Tunes universe were forced to endure another righteous indignation from Warner Bros. Discovery via Max. Warner Bros. Discovery removing films and shows for a wide variety of reasons is just one of those things that we've sadly come to expect. That said, the timing of removing Looney Tunes programming heading into the same weekend that a major Looney Tunes film is premiering was getting perceived, at best, as small and petty – at worst, like WBD was actively looking to torpedo the film's success. Storyboard artist and writer Michael James Ruocco took to social media to share some thoughts on WBD's move regarding Looney Tunes programming on the streaming service and their film's weekend release – making a connection while urging fans to support the film.

"Now you can understand how n why WB didn't want to distribute our movie and were nearly so willing to kill it throughout its production. It's honestly a miracle it got released, let alone theatrically. Thanks to Ketchup for picking up the bill and giving it at least SOME kind of publicity campaign," Ruocco wrote. "Also WB's sense of comedic timing needs a lot of work. It's as if they don't care about or understand Looney Tunes or something! Also if this gives you ANY more reason to go support our movie, do it! Every ticket sale is less money going into Zaslav's pocket and instead going to the small distributor who believed in us, and reminds WB how important the Looney Tunes, and animation in general, is to the entertainment landscape."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!