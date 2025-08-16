Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, Peacemaker, Howard Stern & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Will Trent, AEW/WWE, The Paper, The Rookie, The Pitt, Howard Stern, Revival, Doctor Who, Peacemaker & more!

Article Summary

Check out coverage of Will Trent Season 4, Lioness renewals, and The Rookie cast appearances

Peacemaker insights include Black Sabbath and Deep Purple's influence on Rick Flag Sr's story

Dive into news and more from The Paper, The Pitt, Elsbeth, and more favorite shows

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's Will Trent, AEW/WWE, Peacock's The Paper, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount+'s Lioness, Paramount+'s The Madison, HBO Max's The Pitt, Howard Stern/SiriusXM, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/MeTV, SYFY's Revival, BBC's Doctor Who, CBS's Elsbeth, HBO Max's Peacemaker, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, August 16, 2025:

Will Trent BTS Video Signals Season 4 Filming Officially Underway

White Castle Literally Betrays WWE with New AEW All Elite Feast Kit

WWE SmackDown Preview: Who Cares About AEW Anyway?

The Paper: Meet The Cast of Peacock's "The Office" Spinoff Series

The Rookie Cast Set for Creation Entertainment's 2026 "Rescueverse"

Here's Why Lioness Season 3, The Madison Season 2 Might Just Happen

The Pitt Star Shawn Hatosy on Board to Direct Season 2 Episode

Howard Stern Will Address SiriusXM Status; Teaser Mocks Firing Rumors

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Joins MeTV Toons Lineup Next Month

X-Men: TAS Star Zann Brought Some "Sugah" to Revival Season Finale

Doctor Who: BBC's The Whoniverse Show Materializes on YouTube (VIDEO)

Elsbeth Season 3 Sees Julia Fox Guest-Starring as "Grief Influencer"

Doctor Who: Here's Why The Doctor Had a Multicolored Sonic Screwdriver

Marvel Zombies, Soldier Boy, The Vampire Lestat: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Peacemaker: Black Sabbath, Deep Purple Inspire Grillo's Rick Flag Sr

