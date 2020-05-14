Canada's Drag Race Brings RuPaul Magic to The Great White North

RuPaul's Drag Race is such a hit, it's now inspired a version specifically for Canadian queens (no, not The Queen). The dozen drag queens will hit CraveTV July 2 in a quintessentially Canadian competition show in Canada's Drag Race. Brooke Lynn Hytes (Drag Race season 11 runner-up) will judge the competition series alongside actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL), and the uber-fashionable runway coach Stacey McKenzie. The competition is sure to be fierce as it tests these queens on their sewing, performance, singing, and impersonation skills, with the one crowned "Canada's Next Drag Superstar" and taking home the grand prize of $100,000 Canadian dollars. Let's hope that prize money isn't all in loonies otherwise, the winner may need a forklift to take her prize to the bank.

If you don't get that joke, it's okay, but know that Canada's Drag Race will be filled with jokes that are very Canadian. Now let's be clear: I'm not saying it won't be funny because Canadians are damn funny people, but those who know will have a little something extra to giggle at, eh? We can only hope that there will be the same caliber of Canadian guest judges as RuPaul's original flavor Drag Race, but even without extra star power, these queens are sure to shine brighter than any star.

For those existing outside of CraveTV's Canadian reach, Canada's Drag Race will join the other drag race spin-off show, Drag Race UK, as well as World of Wonders other programs on their streaming site, WOW Presents Plus. The queens set to compete this season are Anastarzia Anaquway (Toronto, ON), BOA (Toronto, ON), Ilona Verley (Vancouver, BC), Ilona Verley (Vancouver, BC), Juice Boxx (Toronto, ON), Kiara (Montréal, QC), Kyne (Kitchener-Waterloo, ON), Lemon (New York City, NY via Toronto, ON), Priyanka (Toronto, ON), Rita Baga (Montréal, QC), Scarlett BoBo (Toronto, ON), and Tynomi Banks (Toronto, ON). A lot of Toronto queens are in the mix, but I bet we're still going to have some serious shade thrown in English and en Français. So, Messieurs, démarrez vos moteurs, and may the best woman win. Canada's Drag Race is set to air weekly on CraveTV in Canada and on WOW Presents Plus worldwide beginning July 2.