Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Shares Images From Anime's Final Chapter

Less than a week after Netflix unveiled the official trailer for the fourth and final season and a little more than a week before the anime's return, Castlevania is sharing a new set of preview images for the 10-episode send-off. In the final run, Dracula's influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire- while Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity. But while this season may be the final chapter on this story, reports are that the streaming service is considering a new series set in the same universe but with a new run of characters- but we'll get to that in a minute. First, those images we promised…

Here's a look at the official trailer for the fourth and final season of Netflix's Castlevania– set to debut on May 13:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Castlevania Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7iWXfZzEMc)

In the epic final season of Castlevania, Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times.

Facing allegations last summer of sexual misconduct (which he denied), author, comic book writer, and Castelvania series creator/writer/EP Warren Ellis and the streaming service parted ways- but not before Ellis had finished the scripts for the fourth season. Ellis will not be involved in the upcoming season beyond what he had already completed, and DH also reports that Ellis has not been a part of any of the conversations about taking the franchise in another direction. Here's a look at the newest teaser: