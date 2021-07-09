Cesaro vs. Rollins, Nakamura vs. Corbin Set for WWE Smackdown

Is this a preview for tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown? Or is it a preview for every episode of Smackdown for the past six weeks? Despite the fact that we've seen these matches over and over and over and over and over again recently, the two advertised bouts for Smackdown tonight are Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin. Rollins still takes issue with Cesaro for… what are they feuding over again? And Corbin is depressed after Nakamura and his bad guitar-playing friend, Rick Boogs, stole his plastic crown, which was apparently tied to financial investments that have ruined the former Ratings King of Friday Nights. Will they finally settle their differences now? Why should they when they can still squeeze another 12-15 matches out of this feud?

From WWE.com's WWE Smackdown preview:

Cesaro faces off with Seth Rollins in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match The ongoing rivalry between Seth Rollins and Cesaro is about to get a whole new chapter when the two Superstars clash tonight in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. The SmackDown Savior finally redeemed himself when he scored a victory over The Swiss Superman at WWE Hell in a Cell. When WWE Hall of Famer Edge was named as Universal Champion Roman Reigns' challenger at WWE Money in the Bank, however, Rollins was left perplexed. Imagine the metaphorical vertigo that could ensue when he once again goes one-on-one in a high-stakes matchup against The King of Swing? Don't miss SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Ah. so they are feuding over a spot in the Money in the Bank match. Got it. And here's what WWE.com has to say about Corbin vs. Nakamura on WWE Smackdown tonight:

Shinsuke Nakamura to battle Baron Corbin in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match Since losing his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin has suffered numerous setbacks, including losing hundreds of thousands of dollars and having his car repossessed. Can The Lone Wolf turn around his fortunes when he battles "Kingsuke Nakamura" in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match? Find out on SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Poor Corbin. Hopefully he wins the Money in the Bank contract and can get a car again. Bleeding Cool will have a review of Smackdown tomorrow. It will probably be bad.

