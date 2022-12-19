Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 10 "Bruised & Battered": Dance of 100 Deaths

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, "Bruised & Battered," was a dance of the million deaths. You know how they say: once stabbed, 70000 times killed. That is what they say, right? Anyway, it was yet another intense punch in the gut. This show seriously packs every episode with action, fun, and a lot of punches to our hearts. It really does not feel safe to love any of the characters, as we do not know how long they might last.

Well, even though my feelings for Himeno were quite troubled considering the characters' ages and suggestions, the aftermath of what has happened has started to sink in, and the vibe is quite grim. Denji and Power are watching over Aki and eating his gifted fruits when he wakes up in the hospital and informs him that only Kobeni and Madoka have survived the ambush. As soon as they part to talk to Makima, Aki breaks down, and we see Denji is hearing from the outside, which makes Denji realize something very important— the full implications of what his not having a heart really means. He is unable to cry and to fully connect, too, it seems. Although, it remains unclear if this stems exactly from Pochita replacing his heart or his tragically sad upbringing.

Aki's mourning, however, does not last long as Kurose and Tendo come to "coach" Special Division 4, and quite frankly, it seems there was more to it as if they needed to determine if Aki would fully be fit or ready to continue as a hunter. Of course, while still a good boi, he is still not as normal as it seems, as he fully expresses his need to continue hunting down those who killed his family and partner. While it seems they tried dissuading him a bit, they did provide some sound advice: Aki must contract with a new devil. Especially since the Fox Devil is still angry at Aki for what happened and refuses to come out when Aki calls upon it. I thought Devils could not refuse contracts, though, but I can imagine after the previous incident, I would be gun-shy, too.

We then see Aki gets visited by Himeno's sister, who showed him letters in which Himeno confessed she was serious about moving to the private sector to save Aki from getting killed in the line of work. I can imagine this must add to Aki's guilt, and that is why we see him ponder on the writings as he walks to contract with a new devil. He walks alongside Kurose and Tendo, who leads him to a place where they keep devils locked up and alive— pretty grim if you ask me… the prey becomes the predator playing with fire and forces beyond. I think keeping beasts in cages is a recipe for disaster, but hey, they have not read Batman possibly. Anyway, Aki is taken to the devil he is expected to contract with, the Future Devil, who, from the sounds of it, requires quite a bit in return for a contract.

Makima, on the other end, takes Denji and Power to meet their new trainer: the best devil hunter, or so he says, from Special Division 1. The same mentor Himeno was speaking to at the cemetery when she met Aki. Well, turns out this dude is another badass Nanami (JJK). Whoa, does he kill them over 20 times on their first day and leaves them pretty traumatized, it seems. I mean, it must be pretty exhausting to die and come back to life repeatedly. It seems something is working even after day one as they decide to work together the next morning to catch Kishibe. However, once again, Kishibe puts up a fight as naturally as breathing and not even breaking a sweat. It was pretty fun, and I cannot wait to see Power and Denji grow. I also wonder about the repercussions Denji's realization will have in the long run or if his lack of heart makes it easier to forget and not really care.

