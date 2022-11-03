Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 4 Rescue Review: Denji Feels "Inspired"

This week's episode of Chainsaw Man, "Rescue," was another fantastic episode to follow the previous three. The visuals, the music, and the story-telling are a phenomenal combination bringing forth an action-packed, heartbreaking story that just leaves you wanting more with each episode so far. This manga was just made to be given life as an anime. The episode makes you feel, laugh, and scream throughout. It was one of those that was so fun it felt like it ended in the blink of an eye.

Before we start, though… that end song and its video are everything right now. I am obsessed with how cute the animation is and all the outfits for Power. But anyway, this was a very fun episode from beginning to end. We get a little snippet into Power's life with Meowy before the Bat Devil came into their lives… and not for the best. Once again, they manage to squeeze so much heartbreak within minutes. Also granted, anything with pets and furry friends with always tug at my heart. Her way of finally understanding as she was thrown into a position similar to Denji's to protect the one creature that had been next to her providing love. I cannot wait until we start getting snippets like these about Aki.

Anyway, Denji has now finished the Bat Devil, and it is time to get some boobage finally. However, things get cut far too soon when the Leech Devil makes an appearance and blows off Denji's arm in the process. Well, Denji has made it clear that making fun of his dreams will push him even harder. While everyone makes fun of him for dreaming small, everyone underestimates the boy behind the dreams and the horrors he has lived through. Is this what Makima meant when she was telling Aki about the power of the unknown? Well, there certainly seems to be something about Denji that might tie him to most shonen heroes we love: is he a "good boi" at heart despite his lewd dreams?

Well, as Denji was about to lose the battle with the Leech Devil, Aki comes in & the battle is over within seconds by summoning another devil. There seems to be something changed in the way Aki behaved toward Denji. Does this mean he can see something special in Denji after his fight with the Bat devil? He does explain to Denji about the contracts devil hunters form with devils in order to gain some power to be able to fight back. In this case, Aki has a contract with the Fox Devil, which makes you wonder about Aki himself. Is the fox a symbol of Aki's persona? Aki also seems to know Denji is actually covering for Power, which he is, but even after threatening him, he does not get Denji to utter a peep.

I think the dynamic between Aki, Denji, and Power is about to get even better. The moments at the apartment after Makima sent Power to live under Aki as well had me laughing way too much. Not to mention Makima clearly has something under her sleeve— she mentioned to Aki there was something different about him and wondered if Denji's influence was behind it, I wonder if she is going for the same effect by sending Power to live near him as well? Or is there more to it than what we are seeing just yet? Once again, I could not help but notice how similar Power & Makima's eyes are, and it makes me wonder even more what her deal is.

Well, Power has now informed Denji he has gained three boob squeezes, and his nerves seem to have taken over. I wonder how things will go from here, and I am looking forward to meeting the rest of Aki's unit. Each of them definitely seemed like oddballs, and I am wondering how and why they ended together. It seems there is a reason behind everything, and I can only imagine Makima would assign specific characteristics to this team for a reason; as she has mentioned before, it is very special. I hope Denji gets a little break as Chainsaw Man rolls on, and this team could be a recipe for fun for episodes to come.

