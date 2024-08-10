Posted in: Conventions, D23, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: d23, daredevil, loki, Marvel Studios, tva

Check Out Marvel Studios' TVA Walkthrough Experience From D23 (VIDEO)

Check out our video and image gallery tour of Marvel Studios’ D23 TVA Walkthrough Experience from this weekend's Disney D23 fan expo.

To say that there is a lot going on this weekend with Disney's D23 fan expo would be an understatement. We're still trying to process all of the news and updates that broke over the past 48 hours. For those who were actually able to make it out for the three-day event, there were also a number of great interactive experiences to enjoy – with Marvel Studios' TVA Walkthrough Experience making a case for being the top-floor experience this weekend. If you're familiar with Loki, Deadpool & Wolverine, or a number of other films and series, then you know that the Time Variance Authority (TVA) would be a place you would want to go if you wanted to check out what's going on in the multiverse. As you're about to see, attendees had a chance to check in on the MCU's past, present, and future via time doors – with Daredevil: Born Again being our personal favorite.

Here's a look at the image gallery that we put together from our walk-though from earlier today – and because we know that not everyone can live by photos alone, we also have video from the D23 experience waiting for you below (after the image gallery):

Along with the official booth walk-through that was released by Marvel this weekend (which you can check out for yourselves above), we have a number of clips below offering a more personal perspective on what the TVA experience was like:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!