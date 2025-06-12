Posted in: Audio Dramas, NBC, TV | Tagged: cheers, ted lasso

Cheers Star Ted Danson on Still Processing George Wendt's Passing

Cheers star Ted Danson and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein discussed the late George Wendt, nephew Jason Sudeikis's reaction, and more.

Sometimes, it's easy to spot which casts of beloved TV shows had the closest of bonds when certain actors decide to branch out and host a series-themed podcast with their castmates as guests, as was the case with Cheers, with stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson, hosting theirs called Where Everybody Knows Your Name. Not far removed from their show's one-year anniversary in May, the podcast featured various guests from Cheers alumni to their friends from the entertainment industry. In their latest episode, Danson reflected on his time with the late George Wendt, who played beloved Cheers barfly Norm Peterson, and helping to process his grief with his guest Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein, who co-stars with the series' star Jason Sudeikis, Wendt's nephew.

Ted Danson Shares His Grieving Process When He Learned of Cheers Co-Star George Wendt's Death

"I have a big ole hole and I haven't started to process it," Danson told Goldstein. "…I had just seen [Wendt's wife] Bernadette recently. So, anyway, I was in the middle of working and I had to squelch. Had a little cry and then had to like, move on. So I haven't really caught up with it. So when you ask me something, I may tear up." The A Man on the Inside star added that he feels "totally complete with George" and doesn't "have any regrets."

Wendt appeared with Danson and Harrelson as a guest in August 2024, sharing memories of the NBC sitcom that ran for 11 seasons from 1982-1993. Both Danson and Wendt appeared in all 269 episodes. At the same time, Harrelson joined in season four as beloved ditsy bartender Woody Boyd to replace the late Nicholas Colasanto, who played Ernie "Coach" Pantusso.

Goldstein shared what it was like with Sudeikis when he learned of Wendt's death at the age of 79. "I was with Jason in the Ted Lasso writers' room when the news came in," he said. "And Jason and the writers sat and watched compilations of the best of Norm and told stories. I know from Jason they're all wonderful stories, but he was also individually so lovely to all of us at 'Ted Lasso.'" For more on Danson and Goldstein's tribute, you can check out the episode.

