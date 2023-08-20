Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, christian cage, Darby Allin, recaps, wrestling

Christian Cage Loses on AEW Collision in Blatant Disrespect to Edge

Christian Cage loses in the main event of AEW Collision! Was it all a shot at Edge's retirement on WWE Smackdown?! Auughh man, Tony Khan, so unfair! 😡

🚨Breaking News, folks!🚨 The Chadster here to bring you another huge scoop from the world of pro wrestling. In a brazen attempt to ruin The Chadster's weekend, AEW Collision decided to have Darby Allin beat Christian Cage in its main event. 😠 Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The worst part? 😤 This preposterous event unfolded just as Christian's esteemed former partner, Edge, had his final bout at WWE Smackdown. 😒

Alright, let's break down this debacle. 😒 Christian Cage, flaunting a TNT Championship belt he'd never won before, had the audacity to face off against Darby Allin. The match was a spectacle of epic proportions…in all the wrong ways. As if to mock The Chadster personally, AEW even had Jim Ross joining the broadcast team for this contested encounter. Just like Tony Khan to do that. 👺

Christian began by tearing into Darby's arm. The crowd watched in shock as he whipped Darby into the turnbuckles. In an unfair display of force, Christian slammed Darby with a single arm DDT. 💢 Yet, this wasn't the end. 🙅 With a relentless focus on Darby's injured left shoulder, it was clear that Christian wouldn't stop until he had claimed victory, no matter the cost. 🥵

In a twist that should surprise absolutely no one who's familiar with AEW's underhanded tactics, the ref ejected Luchasaurus from ringside. Did this unnerve Christian? Not at all! Taking advantage of the ref's distraction, Christian bludgeoned Darby with the TNT Championship belt! 😨Unbelievable! This blatant disregard for sportsmanship absolutely cheesed The Chadster off! 🧀💭🔥

What's worse is the utter lack of respect AEW showed towards WWE's legacy. Can you imagine having Christian Cage on your show the same weekend Edge has his final match on Smackdown? 🧐 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 💔

The Chadster's emotions ran wild 🎢 in the living room of his humble abode, as he became embroiled in yet another heated debate with Keighleyanne. Bundling up all his frustrations, The Chadster tried to explain how outrageous this blatant show of disrespect was towards WWE's legacy! But as usual, Keighleyanne just didn't seem to get it. 😤 She rolled her eyes 👀 , a clear gesture of disagreement, mocking the impact this event had on The Chadster's heart. 💔 But, oh no, the worst part was yet to come.

Just as The Chadster gathered his thoughts to lay out a well-thought rebuttal, Keighleyanne's phone chimed aloud. 📱 Brrring…Brrring… Who was it? That guy Gary, of course! Just at the crux of their discussion! 😠 It was as if Gary knew the perfect moment to add insult to The Chadster's injury. Fuming, The Chadster watched helplessly as Keighleyanne chose to text Gary back, instead of understanding The Chadster's justified outrage. 🌋

This incident, another straw on the camel's back, had The Chadster thinking 🤔 Is it really just a coincidence? Or is Tony Khan pulling some strings, making this ordeal even harder for The Chadster and his loved ones. It seems Tony Khan's reach of torment extends beyond wrestling troupes, encroaching on The Chadster's family life even. Is there no safe haven? 🥺

Anyway, back to the catastrophe that was the Allin vs. Cage match. End of it, Darby Allin emerged victorious, leaving Christian Cage in his wake. 🤯 Then came the real disrespect: Tony Schiavone interviewed Darby in the ring *after* the match. How unfair can you get, AEW? This scenario just proves that Tony Khan, AEW, and the likes of Darby Allin don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. What's next? Is Edge going to disrespect his history with WWE by joining AEW? Our beloved business shouldn't have to bear such betrayal.

In conclusion, AEW's decision to have Christian Cage lose to Darby Allin on the very weekend Edge concluded his WWE career proves yet again how disrespectful AEW truly is. The Chadster wishes Tony Khan would stop harassing him with unnecessary drama and focus on learning a thing or two about real wrestling. 😑 After all, it's hard enough for The Chadster to sustain his reporting, the Miata's maintenance, and a Smash Mouth playlist without such audacious conflicts! So, until next time, folks, let The Chadster try to regain some semblance of peace. 💔

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!