Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

Back in June, with the release of the Disney+ TV series Ms Marvel, one Facebook group got much attention. Christians Against Ms Marvel was a private group with over 17,000 followers, stating, "Ms Marvel might be the biggest slap in the face for conservative Christians to date!!! Disney has decided that the face of this franchise should not be Carol Danvers but should instead be a gay Muslim. No more straight Christian characters from Marvel. Those days are over. Please join us as we let Disney know that we will not BE CANCELLED!!"

At the time, I pointed out that it was not a new group. Arranged by a user using Deadpool's secret identity, Wade Wilson, previous to this, it was called Christians Against Dr Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and before that was against Turning Red, The Eternals, Spider-Man No Way Home, Shang Chi, Little Mermaid II and the Loki TV series for the same reason. When you gain access, after you have confirmed that you are boycotting the TV show, and state your feelings about Disney, the group is actually full of atheist memes or people mock-posting on the theme. It is, for want of a better phrase, a troll trap. Trying to bait people who do believe the show should be cancelled because it has a Muslim lead, but also those who are adamantly against the existence of such a Facebook group and take it at face value. And lots of news websites that didn't check reported it verbatim.

Well, with the upcoming release of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney+, the website has changed its name to Christians Against She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, stating;

Marvel is once again trying to remove a strong male character with a female counterpart! This is the latest installment of the M-SHE-U!!! it is no longer ok to be a powerful straight white male character in anything marvel. the agenda is clear. Disney wants to brainwash our children into accepting things that go against God's word. just look at the symbolism in the trailer. a trans lawyer is defending an abomination. we must stop Disney before it's too late

Because when you think of Hulk, you think of a white man. But not making sense is part of this. As well as spinning off a new site, Christians Against Buzz Lightyear – which was previously "Justice For Amber Heard", and before that ", Become a paid Facebook admin NOW!!!" And it looks like they are going to bait the gullible again. See who falls for it this time? There are many reasons to care about things, argue about things, and put forward a point of view without just dancing at the pleasure of others in a troll trap. Here are the other names the page has gone by…

Changed name to Christians Against Ms. Marvel Jun 7, 2022

Changed name to Christians Against Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 5, 2022

Changed name to Christians Against Turning Red Mar 14, 2022

Changed name to Christians Against Disney Dec 20, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against Marvel's The Eternals Oct 29, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against Spider-Man: No Way Home Sep 16, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Aug 17, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against The Little Mermaid II (BOYCOTT HALLE BAILEY!!!) Jul 19, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against The Loki Series Jun 8, 2021

Changed name to Twisted Tea for Mitch McConnell Dec 30, 2020