Christopher Eccleston TV Doctor Who Return "When Hell Freezes Over"

Christopher Eccleston stopped off in a car park to appear with Lorraine Kelly on Lorraine on ITV this morning to promote homeless Big Issue sellers during the lockdown, encouraging people to subscribe to Big Issue over Christmas, with individual subscriptions linked to individual vendors. But he also talked about returning to the role of the Doctor in the Big Finish Doctor Who radio dramas – which was why he was calling in to the show from a parked car, he was on the way to work.

"That's why I'm in a carpark in Acton. I'm on my way to do a second day of recording of the audio adventures of the Ninth Doctor from a company called Big Finish. It's written by Nicolas Briggs, who is also the voice of the Daleks."

Lorraine Kelly pointed out that as the Doctor changes on the TV, from one character to the other, the Doctor could revert to an earlier form (and as Whovians know, one day will do as The Great Curator) and was hinting that Christopher Eccleston might do similar.

"I know what you're getting at. Only when hell freezes over, as the Eagles sang." Though don't be too put off, that's a very specific reference to the album name by the Eagles, quoting band member Don Henley after the band's breakup in 1980. Henley was asked in an interview about when the band would play together again, to which he responded: "when Hell freezes over". And fourteen years later, in 1994, that was the name of the album that The Eagles then released. Of course, it has been over fourteen years since Christopher Eccleston last played The Doctor – but might this be a coded response to the question of playing the Doctor on TV again?

Possibly, possibly not, because at this point, his connection in an Acton car park lost video. The Ninth Doctor series with Christopher Eccleston from Big Finish will begin release in May 2021.