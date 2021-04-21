Chucky Diva-Gate Web Spreads, Now Involves Elmo, Kermit & A Hot Tub

We've made no bones about the fact that we're both excited and curious to see Don Mancini, USA Network, and SYFY's series approach to the "Child's Play" franchise, Chucky. But if you've been following our coverage, then you know it took a very sad and tragic turn earlier this month when reports surfaced across social media that a certain demonic doll had gone diva on the set, getting a little too big for his "Good Guys" britches. Thankfully, Devon Sawa (Final Destination) was willing to put his career on the line to expose the truth behind a superstar gone wild- posting a series of tweets offering examples of just how Chucky rolls when he needs to keep the rest of the cast "in check." Unfortunately, since our last reporting, it would appear things have not only not gotten better- they've gotten worse.

Once again, Sawa takes to Twitter to speak truth-to-power- first, with an example of the excesses Chucky gets to enjoy:

Just found out Chucky has a hot tub and a full gym in his trailer and I'm fucking pissed. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) April 19, 2021

But perhaps it's the following Tweet that would prove the most shocking- and dare we say, the aftershocks are only now being felt throughout the felt world. Representatives of Elmo and Kermit declined to comment, but BCTMZ promises to stay on top of the story:

Chucky just tried to convince me that both Elmo and Kermit auditioned for Child's Play, but didn't get it cause they both "sucked ass". He also keeps calling me Gavin. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) April 14, 2021

The SYFY series focuses on a vintage Chucky doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) that turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films), Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky) star- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.

An easy target for Chucky, Athrur's Jake Webber is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom's death while never connecting with his dad or his peers. Briones' Junior Webber is Bree and Logan's son and Jake's cousin, an all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake. Lind's Lexy Taylor is the self-appointed princess of her school and Jake's primary bully- who also dates his cousin Junior. Arnarson's Devon Lopez is the boy-next-door and true-crime junkie who is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies- both past and present. No details were released on Sawa's character at this time (though the "always reliable" Wikipedia lists the character as "Logan Webber"). Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode.