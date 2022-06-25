Chucky Season 2: Jennifer Tilly Checks In from Late-Night Shoot

With production underway on the second season of "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky, series star Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine) shared the news that some very familiar faces would be joining the cast. In a group shot on social media, Tilly introduced viewers to Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, and Sutton Stracke– and now, Tilly is posting an update on filming that finds her in the middle of a late-night shoot with one of the newest additions. With the caption "Late night shoot," we see Tilly, Gershon, and Mancini all laying on a bed as the image is taken via a ceiling mirror (with Tilly in a fancy red dress, wearing a crown/tiara).

Tilly and the newest additions join Brad Dourif (back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll), Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce), Devon Sawa (Season 1: Lucas and Logan Wheeler), and Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal, Reacher). Now here's a look at Tilly's post from earlier today:

And here's a look back at that time Mancini grabbed control of Chucky's social media long enough to put the word out that filming on the second season was officially underway:

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," said Mancini in a statement when the news was first released. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing 'Chucky' to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'"

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.