Clueless: Alicia Silverstone Offers Update on Peacock Sequel Series

Checking in with TODAY to promote Irish Blood, Alicia Silverstone updated how things were going with Peacock's Clueless sequel series.

Back in April, the news came down that a sequel series to writer-director Amy Heckerling's 1995 movie Clueless was in development at Peacock that would see Alicia Silverstone reprise her role as Cher Horowitz and executive-produce. Fake Empire's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl) and Jordan Weiss (Dollface) were tapped to write the series and serve as executive producers. Stemming from CBS Studios (which owns the television rights to the film), in association with Universal Television (a division of Universal Studios Group), the series also sees Heckerling and original film producer Robert Lawrence serving as executive producers.

Checking in with TODAY to promote her new mystery series, Irish Blood, Silverstone shared that she's "really excited" about returning to the film's universe and offered a promising update on how things were going. "I think we're going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about 'Clueless' and Cher. So we want to honor that, but also bring something fresh and new to it. I'm confident that we'll be able to do that, but we're in baby stages right now," Silverstone said.

Following the success of the Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd-starring film, there were a number of efforts at series takes. Previously, a series was in development at Peacock that would've focused on Dash's Dionne, but it never received a series order. But back in the 90s, Paramount Network Television and Heckerling had a three-season success story (on ABC and UPN), with the half-hour comedy series starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher (Silverstone wasn't available to reprise her role) and Dash returning as Dionne.

Based loosely on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, the film is just the latest to get the spotlight in terms of remakes, reboots, and prequel/sequel series (as we're seeing with Prime Video's Legally Blonde prequel series and the six-season success story that was Netflix's "Karate Kid" sequel series, Cobra Kai). Though this newest attempt at a series was shopped, it's reported that Peacock, despite its previous efforts, remained high on the idea of a Clueless series, with Schwartz, Savage & Weiss, and Silverstein coming aboard, dialing up the interest. Silverstone previously reprised her role as Cher for a Super Bowl ad two years ago.

