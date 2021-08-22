CM Punk Discusses His Legacy in Professional Wrestling

CM Punk made his AEW Debut on Friday at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, creating an all-time great emotional moment for fans. You can read a full transcript of Punk's return promo here. After the show, Punk answered questions from the media, and he discussed what he wants his legacy to be in the professional wrestling business.

"Legacy is a weird thing for me, because I don't put too much stock in legacy," said Punk. "I came up at a weird time in pro-wrestling, you know what I mean? Where like, independents were still kind of new. I wish there were territories, but what I did is instead of traveling to a territory for six months and then move on to next one, I just tried to work everywhere I possibly could and to learn from as many people as I possibly could."

"So to me, what I would like my legacy to be is, I was the kid that Terry Funk loved," Punk continued. "I was a kid that Harley Race loved. I was a kid that Dusty Rhodes loved. I was a kid that all these old school wrestlers loved. And then I got to a place where I thought was supposed to be my dream job, and these dudes that idolized these same guys that loved me didn't like me, and it didn't make any sense to me. So, going forward, I think my legacy is to just help out the young guys the way Harley helped me, the way Terry Funk helped me, the way Eddie Guerrero helped me. And just not be a dick. Because for what? Protect a spot. Who cares? That's my legacy."

Punk wasn't done dropping names. "Tracey Smothers. I was a kid that Pat Patterson said I was born, 20 or 30 years late. And I take that stuff as a compliment. I had Sting come up to me today and tell me he was excited to work with me and he wished that he got to work with me back in his day. That's that's my legacy. Hell yeah."

You can read more about CM Punk's return to wrestling at AEW Rampage here.