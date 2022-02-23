Cobra Kai, Rick and Morty, SNL & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 23 Feb 22

Transmission third world war third round/A decade of the weapon of sound above ground/No shelter if you're lookin' for shade/I lick shots at the brutal charade/As the polls close like a casket/On truth devoured/A Silent play in the shadow of power/A spectacle monopolized/The camera's eyes on choice disguised/Was it cast for the mass who burn and toil?/Or for the vultures who thirst for blood and oil?/Yes a spectacle monopolized/They hold the reins and stole your eyes/Or the fistagons/The bullets and bombs/Who stuff the banks/Who staff the party ranks/More for Gore or the son of a drug lord/None of the above fuck it cut the cord/Lights out/Guerrilla Radio, turn that shit up/Lights out… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Rage Against the Machine for "Guerrilla Radio" (check out the video here), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Netflix's Cobra Kai, NBC's Saturday Night Live, USA Network's WWE Raw, HBO's House of the Dragon, Paramount+'s HALO, Hulu's The Orville, Amazon's The Boys, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, February 23, 2022:

Rick and Morty & Solar Opposites Workers Petition TAG to Unionize

The Boys Bloopers: Antony Starr vs A Bee; Colby Minifie vs Her Brain

The Orville: Grimes & Lee Turn Odd Tweet into Teachable Twitter Moment

AJ Styles Is Staying With WWE & Has Signed A New Big-Money Deal

NXT 2.0 Preview 2/22: Tommaso Ciampa Takes On Dolph Ziggler Tonight

HALO Teaser Lays Out How to Win the War; Key Art & Character Posters

House of the Dragon: GRRM Thanks Writers; Offers Update on Projects

Rick and Morty Look to Summer to Get Their Point Across to James Gunn

Law & Order S21: It's What Lets Hugh Dancy's ADA Price Sleep at Night

The Walking Dead S11E10 "New Haunts" Images: Life in The Commonwealth

Saturday Night Live: Welcome Back, John Mulaney & LCD Soundsystem

Edge Issues WrestleMania Open Challenge; Will Cody Rhodes Accept?

The Always Sunny Podcast: Rob McElhenney's Fond(?) Beach Memories

Logan Paul Steals Cody Rhodes' Spot to Team with Miz at WrestleMania

Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz Confirms Some Karate Kid Revisionist History

Game of Thrones: OG Daenerys Tamzin Merchant on Scrapped GOT Pilot

