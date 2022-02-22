AJ Styles Is Staying With WWE & Has Signed A New Big-Money Deal

There are few veterans in WWE that are as respected and reliable as AJ Styles and now the company has put a dollar amount on his value, as "The Phenomenal One" has signed a new contract with WWE for a lot of money, making him the latest veteran talent that the company has resigned in recent months with a big raise.

Fightful Select was first to report that AJ Styles is staying put in WWE after signing a new deal with the company for a nice amount and perks. The new deal is reportedly for over three million dollars per year, making him one of the highest-paid members of the active roster. But it wasn't just money to make the new deal attractive, as apparently it also includes private bus travel for Styles in order to make him more comfortable and to help maintain his health while on the road.

Sean Ross Sapp broke the story this afternoon and said the following about AJ Styles' new WWE contract, "We weren't given a time length, besides the fact that it was a multi-year deal. His original contract was set to expire in the Spring/Summer, and would have had him hit free agency for the first time since leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling. WWE expected Styles to have plenty of suitors, and we're told that as in the case with some other big names in the company, wanted to get Styles' deal extended before he could even hit free agency to talk to anyone else. Styles is said to be very happy in the company, and has mentioned numerous times that he'd like to work for WWE after his wrestling career."

AJ Styles has now joined fellow WWE stars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in signing lucrative new deals with the company in recent months, despite the rumor mill churning out stories of them possibly looking to Japan or AEW. All three are often vocal about being very happy with their jobs in WWE, thus making it possible to resign them so easily and before their current deals were up, allowing them to talk to other promotions about other opportunities.