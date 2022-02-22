NXT 2.0 Preview 2/22: Tommaso Ciampa Takes On Dolph Ziggler Tonight

It's back to business as usual tonight on NXT 2.0 after last Tuesday night's NXT Vengeance Day special event on SYFY. Tonight, the show heads back to their regular home on the USA Network as they, along with every other WWE brand, begin the march towards their special WrestleMania week events at the beginning of April. NXT will have their annual Stand & Deliver event on April 2 in Dallas, Texas and after tonight, we will know who will be the number one contender to challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Tonight's show will be headlined by a battle between two veterans, as former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will go one-on-one with Raw star Dolph Ziggler in a battle to determine who will next face Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's main event:

Dolph Ziggler has come to take over NXT 2.0, but Tommaso Ciampa refuses to let an outsider jump his spot in line for the NXT Championship and take control of his house. The Showoff arrived on NXT 2.0 to respond to NXT Champion Bron Breakker, setting his sights on one of the only titles he has yet to win in WWE. Cue The Blackheart, who promptly stepped in to tell Ziggler to get to the back of the line. Still fuming over Ziggler's cheap shots, Ciampa showed up at Monday Night Raw to cause The Dirty Dawgs to lose their match against Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy before eating a superkick from Ziggler. The Blackheart continued to hound Ziggler, running in to drop The Showoff as he attempted to interfere in Breakker's title defense against Santos Escobar at NXT Vengeance Day. With both Superstars at odds and vying for an NXT Championship opportunity, Ciampa and Ziggler will square off in a massive main event to determine who is next in line to challenge Breakker. Can Ziggler earn an opportunity at one of the few titles that has eluded him, or will Ciampa show the Raw Superstar that NXT is his house? Don't miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Along with that match, tonight we'll also see LA Knight finally get his hands on Grayson Waller in a singles match, while we will also see the opening matches of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.o tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.