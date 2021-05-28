Cody Rhodes Denies Existence of AEW Focus Group for His Promos

There is no AEW focus group to evaluate Cody Rhodes promos, said Cody Rhodes, responding to a rumor started by Cody Rhodes. Once again, Rhodes took aim at butthurt WWE fans (Hi Chad), just as he did in the case of rumors he is not on speaking terms with the Young Bucks. Rhodes said that he realized he needed to set the record straight once he woke up to people "with a Roman or a Sasha Banks avatar" in his mentions, making fun of him. Rhodes addressed the rumor during a media conference call for this weekend's AEW Double or Nothing PPV.

"I'm gonna chalk this up to me not knowing what the term focus group means, because I woke up this morning to a very large amount of people in my mentions, almost all of them with a Roman or a Sasha Banks avatar, making fun of me for using the term 'focus group,'" said Rhodes on the call. "I did not focus group this promo. What I intended to say, and I did not say correctly, so chalk this up to me being a dummy: I work on my promos very hard, and a lot of the old-timers who said, oh, I was just doing it on the fly, I would say they worked on theirs very hard, whether it be in the gym, whether it be in the car, looking in the rearview. So when it comes to my promos, the process is usually, I voice memo it out to the people I trust the most, the legends in our industry, some coaches, and some members of management. And I like to see what they think."

"But absolutely not," Rhodes continued. "There is no AEW focus group that is listening to my interviews. I would just chalk up my passion and love for promos. I got to see a really great working relationship firsthand between Brian Gewirtz and the Rock, and I know that's an incredibly lofty comparison, but it's one to shoot for because him being such an exceptional entertainer and promo. So I like to take mine very seriously. I like to be all business about them. And last year, I was so fortunate and humbled to have won a bunch of those promo awards, like with Inside the Ropes and various outlets like that, that I just want to continue to deliver really good content whenever I put the mic to my lips."

Okay. But the question on everyone's mind is: did Cody Rhodes workshop this answer with a focus group before bringing it to the conference call? Look, Cody. We had to ask.

AEW Double or Nothing takes place on Sunday, May 30th, and will feature a full capacity crowd at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Headlining the card will be a triple threat match, with Kenny Omega defending the AEW Championship against Pac and Orange Cassidy. Also at the show, The Inner Circle will face The Pinnacle in the second Stadium Stampede match. Dr. Britt Baker will challenge champion Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship. The Young Bucks will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. TNT Champion Miro will defend his belt against Lance Archer. Sting and Darby Allin will team up against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in Sting's first in-ring match in AEW. Cody Rhodes will take on Anthony Ogogo. Hangman Page will face Brian Cage in a one-on-one match. Multiple AEW stars (including at least one surprise) will compete in a Casino Battle Royale to win a future shot at the AEW Championship. And on the Buy-In pre-show, NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb will defend her title against the first AEW Women's Champion, Riho. You can find more info about how to watch the show here.