Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, jey uso, recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso School AEW on Real Wrestling in Raw Main Event

Relive the incredible WWE Raw tag title defense by Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso that left The Chadster awed and AEW fans wishing they could ever see anything as good as that! 🎇👊🏽🏆

The Chadster is quite literally buzzing with joy after witnessing undoubtedly the greatest tag team match of all time, right on WWE Raw last night. The tension could have split a White Claw can in a heartbeat as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso successfully defended their WWE Tag Team Championship against the challenge of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The Chadster couldn't sit peacefully on his Mazda Miata's plush seats as each moment unfolded, let alone comment coherently! 🎉🎇🙌

This match was what wrestling was always meant to be about. Storylines that make Shakespeare weep, emotions that hit harder than a Stunner, and in-ring quality that leaves the best of AEW's matches whimpering in the corner. 🎭👏📖 And to think that Tony Khan believes he can hold a candle to WWE with his micromanaged, puppet show antics at AEW! Auughh man! So unfair! 😢😡😤

Who can ignore Jey Uso's enticing character arc? This man formerly aligned with Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction was in the ring with three former sworn enemies. And yet, here he was, teaming up with Cody Rhodes and nurturing his friendship with Sami Zayn. Although Kevin Owens still had his suspicions, The Chadster detected undeniable chemistry there. AEW could only dream of such complex character development! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. ✋😌💍

The in-ring action was literally out of this world!🌎💥🚀 The four-way chaos outside the ring, the close pinfall escapes, Cody's elevated Cutter on Owens, and the heart-stopping finale with the roaring crowd – all of it was wrestling magic that AEW could never replicate with its simplistic, pandering nonsense.

A wave of excitement washed over The Chadster like a cool splash of his belovèd White Claw seltzer when Rhodes and Uso emerged victorious! With this victory, they've literally put the nail in AEW's coffin. 😂🍹🏆

Every time Tony Khan or AEW books something that The Chadster doesn't like, it's clear they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄😠👎Indeed, Khan should learn from this match's masterful storytelling and embrace the art of wrestling as it was meant to be. But then again, this man is so obsessed with The Chadster, he's probably planning his next move just to spite your favorite blogger! 😂👀🙈

In this thrilling ocean of WWE superiority, The Chadster pauses to shout out to fellow purveyors of unbiased journalism – Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. Here's hoping they too enjoyed this wrestling masterpiece and are, unlike Tony Khan, not suffering The Chadster's torments for their commitment to objective journalism. 🙏📰👥

The echo of the "Walking on the Sun" by Smash Mouth rings true – after witnessing such wrestling perfection, AEW can't touch this WWE brightness! 🔥💯🎶 Clearly, WWE has done far above 'best' and redefines wrestling standards, leaving AEW in its awe-inspiring wake. 😏💪🏽🔝

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!