Cody Rhodes Will Undergo Surgery Thursday & Will Be Out For Months

If you saw the excellent Hell In A Cell match between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes last night, then you know that the bout's most jaw-dropping moment came at the start when Rhodes removed his jacket to reveal the grotesque bruises covering the entire right side of his chest and right arm, the result of a torn pectoral muscle we were informed of yesterday before the event. Rhodes proved his metal by not only competing in the match but putting on an incredibly physical performance that included numerous spots where Rollins exploited the injury in wince-inducing attacks. And now comes the aftermath, as we're learning just what Rhodes will have to do to repair the injury.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Cody Rhodes is set to undergo surgery this Thursday to repair the torn right pectoral muscle that dominated everyone's attention last night.

A surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle is something we have seen numerous times in the past with other wrestling superstars, such as Triple H and John Cena, and as such, we can speculate on a timetable for Cody Rhodes' return to action. While the recovery time is not as serious as a knee or spinal surgery, the unfortunate news is that it looks like Rhodes will be out of action for numerous months after Thursday's procedure.

While the New York Sports Medicine Institute lists the recovery time for a torn pectoral repair surgery as six months to a year, past cases of WWE superstars undergoing the procedure and returning to action seem to indicate it could be less. Triple H returned to action in five months, while John Cena returned in only four. While those are only specific cases and there's always the possibility Cody Rhodes' situation could be different, it does give us a window of sorts to look at for his return and if you have a calendar handy, you'll surely see that it gets him back on TV right before the 2023 Royal Rumble. Now there's something to think about, hmm?

Cody Rhodes will reportedly appear on tonight's WWE Raw and will address his victory last night, as well as his upcoming surgery. We wish him all the best and can't wait to see him back in action!