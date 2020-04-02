The CW's The Flash will be heading back to our screens with "So Long and Goodnight" on Tuesday, April 21 – the beginning of an end-run of the shortened season's final episodes (with the finale set for Tuesday, May 12). Though we might have a few more weeks left before Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and the rest of "Team Flash" are back to saving the world, it's never too early for a quick look at what we can expect.

Unfortunately, Barry can expect his power to diminish as the Speed Force continues dying – which means it's probably the worst time for Ragdoll (Troy James) and "Iris" to strike. That could spell deadly trouble for Joe (Jesse L. Martin), unless some friendly faces have something to say about it – as you're about to see in the following promo:

"The Flash" season 6, episode 16 "So Long and Goodnight": BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE'S LIFE – After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound

Starting next season, Kayla Compton's (Making Moves, Mistresses) Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight's (The Shape of Water, Akilla's Escape) tech genius Chester P. Runk will be promoted to series regulars.

An up-and-coming journalist, Allegra fell in with a bad crowd and was incarcerated at a young age. But since her release, she's refused to let her rocky start in life define her future. Now she helps Barry Allen as a new member of Team Flash, thanks to her metahuman ability to manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum. That is, when she's not helping Iris chase down headlines for CCC Media.

McKnight's Runk is a scientific wonder who works out of his grandmother's cluttered garage. Not only can he design and build almost any gadget, he does so without the expensive backing and resources of S.T.A.R. Labs. Chester is a "DIY" kinda guy, forsaking high-tech labs for junkyard finds and other folks' discarded tech to create his own one-of-a-kind gadgets that bend the laws of physics – and beyond. Fun-loving and a great dancer, Chester is a down-to-earth guy who lights up any room he enters. Oh, and boy is he obsessed with aliens, science fiction movies, and other pop culture interests – and don't forget Jitters coffee.