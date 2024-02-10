Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn

Creature Commandos: James Gunn Praises Alan Tudyk, Dr. Phosphorus

James Gunn had high praise for Alan Tudyk's portrayal of Dr. Phosphorus, adding that the character was "complicated" in Creature Commandos.

Creature Commandos is set to be the first project in the revamped DCU under Gunn and Safran.

J.M. DeMatteis assures fans that DCU's future with Gunn is secure, citing respect for the source.

The animated series features a stellar cast, potentially doubling for live-action roles.

Sure, there is a ton of pressure on Superman: Legacy. But imagine being DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran's upcoming animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos. You have the responsibility of being the first project out of the gate (releasing later this year) that will introduce all of us to the beginnings of their New DCU. We've been keeping positive vibes about the project since it was first announced, with the cast & Gunn teasing that there is some really great stuff on the way. For example, Alan Tudyk's Dr. Phosphorus – a performance that Gunn praised in a recent post on Threads. "I love [Alan Tudyk's] portrayal of Doctor Phosphorus so much. Complicated character in 'Creature Commandos.' Can't wait for you guys to see him," Gunn shared in response to a fan who posted that they were looking forward to seeing what the series does with Doctor Phosphorus.

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, Steve Agee returning as John Economos, and Anya Chalotra taking on the role of Circe. Here's a look at a screencap of Gunn praising Tudyk and the character:

Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis on James Gunn's DCU Approach

"James [Gunn] and I had a very nice conversation about 'Creature Commandos' and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects," DeMatteis shared in a tweet/x back in October 2023. But in a follow-up tweet/x, DeMatteis made sure to let everyone know that the DCU is in "great hands" with Gunn, adding, "Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He understands and respects the source material and the creators." Here's a look at DeMatteis' tweets from back in October 2023:

James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects. https://t.co/hHHEXPsodA — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He's understands and respects the source material and the creators. — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

