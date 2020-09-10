Creepshow Season 2 Filming Begins; Casting, Segment Details Released

The last time we checked in on Shudder's Creepshow, the horror anthology series was basking in the good news of having received a full script order for a third season well before the second season will haunt our screens. On Thursday, the AMC Networks-owned horror streaming service announced that production on season 2 is underway in Atlanta, Georgia (in accordance with the union, state, and local health policies/procedures). With Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) serving as showrunner and executive producer, the six-episode season has tapped Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Keith David (The Thing), and Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser) to join the cast- with the season premiering exclusively on Shudder sometime in 2021.

But that's not all. We also learned that Nicotero will direct four of the season's segments. Camp and Pally will appear in "Shapeshifters Anonymous Parts 1 and 2," written by Nicotero and based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call) about an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group; McDermitt, Laurence, and David will star in "Pesticide," written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), where an exterminator makes an infernal bargain; and "Model Kid," written by John Esposito (Creepshow season one's "Night of the Paw"), in which a 12-year-old monster fan turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality.

"I've never been happier to get behind the camera as I am today," revealed Nicotero. "After missing our shoot date in March by just over 48 hours, season two of Creepshow hits the ground running as cameras begin to roll. The cast and crew have a level of excitement and enthusiasm I've never seen before and it's inspiring. So many of us in the entertainment industry have been waiting for the day we can begin to do what we do best—to have some fun together creating new worlds, new adventures, and new thrills."