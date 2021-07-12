Crime Scene Kitchen Episode 8 Preview: Fighting Until the Batter End

They were at risk the week before, but Cory & Donte won't have to worry about that heading into this week's penultimate round of FOX's Crime Scene Kitchen. Unfortunately for them, it's because the best friends were eliminated last week (with mom/son team Cathy & Thomas at risk that round). This means there's one more round to go until the season finale, with Joel McHale, judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp, and guest judge Ken Jeong bringing back our competitors to "Fight Until the Batter End"- as you're about to see in the following preview images and overview (followed by a look back at a special moment from last week):

Crime Scene Kitchen Season 1, Episode 8 "Fight Until the Batter End": The bakers head back into the kitchen to take on a new delicious challenge. The best dessert detectives will continue on in the competition and the duo that falls short will head home.

Now here's a look back to last week when McHale made the big showpiece dessert reveal:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Showpiece Dessert Is… | Season 1 Ep. 7 | CRIME SCENE KITCHEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDrvHmPHlqM)

Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, CRIME SCENE KITCHEN is a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that's left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues. They must then recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert – and how good it tastes! Can you walk into a kitchen and figure out what's been baked solely by the ingredients and clues left behind? Each episode begins at the scene of the crime – a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on their guess. Winning the round will require culinary flair, precise execution, and a refined taste surpassing the competition. To advance to the next round and take one step closer to the $100,000 prize, the competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world!

Crime Scene Kitchen is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Conrad Green, Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan, and Joel McHale serve as executive producers.

