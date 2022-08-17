Criminal Minds: Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster Check In From Filming

Paramount+'s reboot of the popular series Criminal Minds has been keeping fans in the loop via social media since the revival was first announced. Recent examples and glimpses of filming have come from those like Paget Brewster and Joe Mantegna, who have some very cool behind-the-scenes looks to pass along to the fans.

Getting back into their roles, Twitter and Instagram have been a source for members of the cast like Brewster and Mantegna to connect with fans and give a heads up on the progress of the series. Seeing big letters reading "ROSSI" on a trailer in an image tweeted out by Mantegna can stir up excitement for those who've come to love the character of Agent David Rossi. The same can be said for Brewster, talking about her first day back into hair and makeup for her role as Agent Emily Prentiss brings up a lot of questions about what is ahead for the team in this reboot.

The series will continue and expand the beloved franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series format. Original cast members reprising their roles include Brewster, Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and Adam Rodriguez, plus additional cast members to be announced. The all-new Criminal Minds episodes are produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios exclusively for Paramount+. Erica Messer will serve as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Oh, hi Guys !! This is my first ⁦@criminalminds⁩ hair and make up from this morning…. I hope you're all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss. And if you aren't, that's cool, just tell someone else. pic.twitter.com/9gW05qcCke — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) August 9, 2022

Okay, this was a bad headshot attempt but thank you all for the kind words!! Everyone ⁦@criminalminds⁩ just wants you to be happy ⁦that we are coming back! We miss you and love you and can't wait to be reunited. pic.twitter.com/Vjx9Os6jci — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) August 9, 2022

CBS' original Criminal Minds series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed an elite team of FBI profilers who analyzed the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they struck again. In the all-new Criminal Minds episodes exclusively available on Paramount+, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub (also known as "the unknown perpetrator of a crime") who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and our team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.