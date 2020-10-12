Critics Choice Super Awards Set for The CW, Honors Geek Pop Culture

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced a new award to honor achievements across several genres across pop culture called the Critics Choice Super Awards. The inaugural event will honor those who work within several industries with superhero, science fiction, fantasy, horror, action, and animated movies and series, according to the press release. The ceremony will be broadcast on The CW Network on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET. "The time has come to recognize the brilliance, creativity, and artistic excellence showcased in genres that, for far too long, have been overlooked by other award shows," said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. "We are thrilled to be partnering with our friends at The CW to bring these beloved genres to the forefront and give them the recognition they so deeply deserve."

It's just as well. The CW hosts several shows that fall within the categories including DC superhero TV series like Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow. Other popular series include the long-running Supernatural, Riverdale, and Katy Keene. "We're excited to broadcast the first Critics Choice Super Awards at The CW to showcase and celebrate the excellence in often overlooked genres during the entertainment industry's award season," said Gaye Hirsch, Executive Vice President, Development, The CW, who also oversees alternative and special programming. "We look forward to bringing viewers an exciting event filled with the films, series, and stars they are most passionate about."

There are several categories across all media. For the film, there are Best Action Movie, Best Actor in an Action Movie, Best Actress in an Action Movie, Best Animated Movie, Best Male Voice in an Animated Movie, Best Female Voice in an Animated Movie, Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie, Best Actress in a Superhero Movie, Best Horror Movie, Best Actor in a Horror Movie, Best Actress in a Horror Movie, Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie, Best Actor in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie, Best Actress in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie, Best Villain in a Movie (across all genres). The superhero category includes comic books and video game-inspired films.

For TV/Streaming, the awards are Best Action Series, Best Actor in an Action Series, Best Actress in an Action Series, Best Animated Series, Best Male Voice Actor in an Animated Series, Best Female Voice Actor in an Animated Series, Best Superhero Series, Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Best Horror Series, Best Actor in a Horror Series, Best Actress in a Horror Series, Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series, Best Actor in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series, Best Actress in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series, and Best Villain in a Series (across all genres).