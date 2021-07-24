Crunchyroll Anime Line-Up Includes Platinum End, Sakugan & Much More

Crunchyroll made its presence known at this year's Comic-Con@Home with its Virtual Industry Panel hosted by Tim Lyu (Host/writer at Crunchyroll). Crunchyroll is currently one of the biggest anime streaming services with over 1000 titles and over 30000 episodes– they currently stream in over 200 countries and territories and are available in 8 languages. It is also the only place that supplied all 700 episodes of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden for me to rewatch and finally catch up. Lyu talked about Crunchyroll and all the different services they currently have as online games, a YouTube channel, podcasts, and an online store for all otaku needs. Lyu also glossed over Anime Awards and Crunchyroll Expo coming August 5th-August 7th. We were recommended some titles currently available like My Hero Academia season 5, Tokyo Revengers, To Your Eternity, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, One Piece, and I'm Standing on a Million Lives (which has an upcoming new season on its way).

Lyu also rolled over a list of upcoming anime to Crunchyroll within the upcoming months:

Sakugan (in a distant future, a rag-tag father-daughter team taking over an enemy) coming in October 2021.

Orient (a story about a 15 yo boy confronting demons with a special power, coming from the same author of Magi).

Peach Boy Riverside (a hero and a princess take over her dream of traveling beyond the walls of her castle and seeing the world).

Girlfriend Girlfriend (A guy finds himself being confronted by a special situation: multiple girlfriends).

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy.

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles (an orphan boy faces his destiny after being reincarnated in a world of swords and sorcery fighting to overcome fate).

The World's Finest Assasin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (pretty self-explanatory to be honest…)

In the Land of Leadale (life support stops and a girl passes away, but she wakes up in a fantasy RPG world) coming January 2022.

Restaurant to Another World 2 coming October 2021.

The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window coming in October 2021.

Platinum End coming Fall 2021.

Now here's a look at the trailers for Girlfriend Girlfriend, Platinum End & Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 3 Girlfriends?! | Girlfriend Girlfriend (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4H4wzkicwb4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Platinum End | OFFICIAL TRAILER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jk9KM2HWcKE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Falling Off a Cliff to "Take One for the Team" | Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7r4ESdH-NMo)

