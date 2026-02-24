Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: Daemons of the Shadow Realm, drops of god, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World, witch hat atelier

Crunchyroll Anime Nights Sneak Peek Previews 4 Anime in Theatres

Crunchyroll Anime Nights Sneak Peek is bringing previews of 4 upcoming anime series to US theatres in March before they debut on streaming.

Article Summary Crunchyroll Anime Nights SNEAK PEEK brings exclusive new anime episodes to US and Canada theatres March 16.

Get first-look previews of Witch Hat Atelier, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, Re:ZERO S4, and The Drops of God.

Episodes screen in Japanese with English subtitles ahead of their streaming debut in April 2026.

Tickets for this one-night anime event are now available for pre-order at select theatres nationwide.

Tickets are now on sale for a special theatrical experience, Crunchyroll Anime Nights SNEAK PEEK, which comes to select theatres for one day only on Monday, March 16th at 7 PM (local time) in the U.S. and Canada as a part of Crunchyroll's monthly Anime Nights theatrical program. This exclusive theatrical experience gives anime fans the chance to see never-before-seen episodes of upcoming anime series before they debut on Crunchyroll in April 2026. All episodes will be in original Japanese with English subtitles.

Crunchyroll Anime Nights SNEAK PEEK Lineup

Witch Hat Atelier

In a world where only witches can cast magic, they must avoid being seen by ordinary people while casting. While Coco does her chores, she daydreams of becoming a witch. When a young witch named Qifrey visits her village, Coco uncovers the "absolute secret," becomes Qifrey's apprentice, and begins her studies. This is the story of children who encounter despair, yet reach out toward hope.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Hiromu Arakawa, award-winning manga creator of the best-selling smash hit Fullmetal Alchemist, draws readers into an intricate new web of magic, intrigue, and life-or-death stakes!

In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, it is the birthright of "the children who sunder day and night"—twins Yuru and Asa—to rule over these powerful entities.

Separated from a young age and unaware of the truth of their birth, brother and sister must fight to make their way back to each other, claim their birthright, and save the world…

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4

Subaru Natsuki, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he's lost and confused in a new world, the only person to reach out to him is a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she's looking for…

The Drops of God

(Trailer)

When world-renowned wine critic Toyotaka Kanzaki passes away, he leaves behind an enviable collection. The will promises his estate to whoever correctly guesses the brand and year of the 12 greatest wines he selected, and the legendary wine that stands atop them all, "Drops of God." The challengers are Toyotaka's son, Shizuku Kanzaki, and a young critic, Issei Tomine, who was adopted by Toyotaka.

Tickets for Crunchyroll Anime Nights SNEAK PEEK are now available for pre-order.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!