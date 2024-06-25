Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: concert film, Crunchyroll, J-Pop, lisa, SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER, Sony Entertainment

LiSA's LIVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- Concert Film Coming to Theatres

J-pop singing sensation LiSA’s LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- concert film will be getting a North American theatrical run from Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll acquired the North American rights for J-pop singer sensation LiSA's LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER-. The concert film, to be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, will bring LiSA's final show at the Tokyo Garden Theater to theaters in the United States and Canada on August 17, 2024, for a special three-day event.

Global J-pop sensation LiSA will transport fans to the final stop of her "LiVE SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER-" tour at the Tokyo Garden Theater in an epic never-before-seen concert film. The tour featured LiSA's sixth original album, "LANDER," which includes the haunting ballad "Homura," the theme song from Demon Slayer no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. LiSA brings her unique ideas and feelings, high energy, and powerful vocals to the sold-out crowd, where she becomes one with each and every fan as their voices and souls unite together, amplified by the support of the band. Now, North American audiences can experience LiSA's never-changing charm and incredibly passionate performance in a cinematic event that will transcend theatergoers into a new future.

The "LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER-" tour featured LiSA's sixth original album and brought the popular singer-songwriter across Japan over the course of 19 dates. The tour culminated at a sold-out show at the Tokyo Garden Theater on December 16. The concert film will transport fans and new audiences alike to this epic performance featuring the high energy and powerful vocals of the J-pop superstar and allow them to experience LiSA's most personal music to date in a new never-before cinematic way.

LiSA made her solo debut in the spring of 2011 with the mini-album "Letter to U" and has gained both domestic and international prominence through a string of hit anime theme songs. Fan-favorite themes hail from such series as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ("Homura" from "Mugen Train" and "Gurenge" from the anime series); My Hero Academia ("Datte Atashino Hero"), Sword Art Online ("Crossing Field"), and The Irregular at Magic High School ("Rising Hope"). On Spotify, LiSA was ranked as the #1 "Most Played Japanese Overseas for 2020," and her single "Gurenge" from Demon Slayer: Kitmetsu no Yaiba was ranked as the #1 "Most Played Japanese Songs Overseas for 2020." LiSA's past music and performance videos are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

