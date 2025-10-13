Posted in: Peacock, Sky One, TV | Tagged: crystal lake

Crystal Lake: Prequel Series Coming To UK & Ireland Thanks To Sky

UK and Ireland Friday the 13th fans are in luck. A24 and Sky have reached a deal to air Peacock's upcoming prequel series Crystal Lake.

Article Summary Crystal Lake, the Friday the 13th prequel series, will air in the UK and Ireland via Sky and Now streaming.

Linda Cardellini leads the cast as Pamela Voorhees, joined by William Catlett and others in key roles.

The series is produced by A24 for Peacock, with Brad Caleb Kane as showrunner and multiple directors attached.

Crystal Lake is hoped to revive the franchise and could pave the way for a theatrical return for Jason Voorhees.

Crystal Lake, the upcoming Friday the 13th prequel series for Peacock from A24, will bring its terror to the UK and Ireland. Sky has reached a deal to air the series with A24, to air on Sky proper and then its streaming service, Now. Linda Cardellini and William Catlett will star in the series, with Cardellini playing Pamela Voorhees, while Catlett will play someone named Levon Brooks. Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem), Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville), and Gwendolyn Sundstrom will join them. Kessler will play Briana Brooks, with Scoggins playing Dorf, and Sundstrom will play a character named Grace. Directors for the eight-episode season will include Michael Lennox (101-103), Celine Held, Logan George (104-106), and Quyen Tran (107-108). Brad Caleb Kane will write, serve as showrunner, and executive produce. The plot of the show is under the proverbial wraps. Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) will play Jason. Deadline had the news of the foreign rights sale.

Crystal Lake Is A Step Towards A Theatrical Return

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," said Kane in a statement on his Crystal Lake hiring. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than Friday the 13th. I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

The franchise has lain dormant for so long that it is hard to believe that Crystal Lake could still be confirmed at this point, but Max seems to really believe in Welcome to Derry, the IT prequel series that Kane just wrapped up. If that show is half as good with Kane steering the ship, "Friday the 13th" fans may actually be able to get their hopes up for the first time in a while. Cardellini will raise the project profile even more, so let all of us fans pray together that this series sees no more issues and is as good as is being promised.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!