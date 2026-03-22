Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: stranger things

BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Rundown: Stranger Things Series Set Arrives in July

BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Rundown: Netflix and Arrow Video announced the release of the complete Stranger Things series, set for July. Here's a look!

Article Summary Stranger Things: The Complete Series is coming to 4K UHD and Blu-ray from Arrow Video this July.

The deluxe box set includes all five seasons across 25 discs and over five hours of bonus features.

Special deluxe edition goodies: Hellfire Club patch, d20 die, art cards, posters, and an artbook included.

Physical media fans can enjoy Dolby Vision, DTS-HD MA, Dolby Atmos audio, and exclusive new artwork.

TV shows on disc were once a vast business, even keeping some shows on the air, especially during the golden years and early days of cable expansion. While not as prolific as before, numerous shows are still being released regularly, and we care deeply about physical media around these parts. In this new weekly column, we will bring you news on a selection of these releases, let you know what is coming on physical media and when, and what is worth your money, with reviews and more. Welcome to BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Rundown!

TV Show Physical Media News: Stranger Things!

-The big news this week is that Netflix is teaming with Arrow Video in July to put all five seasons of Stranger Things on 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Deluxe and regular editions of each will be available. The seasons are spread across 25 discs and include over five hours of special features and a 148-page booklet. The deluxe editions include additional memorabilia. The full list of what is included in the deluxe edition is below:

25-DISC DELUXE EDITION CONTENTS

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes, plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Optional audio description tracks

Deluxe packaging, including brand new wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos

Interviews with the cast and crew

Behind-the-scenes featurettes

Set tours

Bloopers

Palace Arcade coin

Self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch

Exclusive Hellfire Club d20

Twenty-five art cards from all five seasons

Five double-sided posters featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Reversible sleeves featuring brand new artwork by Juan Ramos and original artwork by Kyle Lambert

and original artwork by Double-sided fold-out Hawkins map

148-page perfect-bound artbook including original design sketches, concept art, storyboards, and new writing from the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton & more

Stranger Things: The Complete Series will release on July 28.

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