Crystal Lake: William Catlett Joins "Friday the 13th" Prequel Cast

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane, Peacock and A24's Linda Cardellini-starring Crystal Lake has tapped William Catlett to join the series cast.

We told you things were beginning to pick up steam regarding Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane (It: Welcome to Derry, Tokyo Vice), Peacock and A24's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks)-starring Crystal Lake. A day after Kane offered a sneak peek at the sets being built, some new casting news has dropped. According to Variety, William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) has been tapped to join Cardellini's Pamela Voorhees in the cast of the prequel series as Levon Brooks (though no further character details were released).

"Building a mystery," read the caption to Kane's post from earlier this wweek, with an image showing that set-building was underway, which included a circle drawn around the words "PAM LIVING RM" (think we know whose living room that one's gonna be):

"Crystal Lake Production offices are live. It's all happening. MACHETES FOR EVERYONE!" read Kane's post from April, with an image that included a partial look at the script cover for an episode of Crystal Lake:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce the series in addition to being the creator, showrunner, and writer. The series, which stems from production banner A24, also sees Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serving as executive producers.

