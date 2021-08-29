CSI: Vegas Official Trailer: Follow the Evidence & Find the Truth

When a threat to the integrity of the Las Vegas Crime Lab could result in convicted criminals being released back onto the streets of "Sin City", William Petersen's Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox's Sara Sidle will find themselves facing a very unexpected homecoming- as you're about to see in the official trailer for CSI: Vegas. But even with new lab head Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) and her team of investigators working the case with them, Gil and Sara are committed to following the evidence wherever it might lead- or to whoever it might lead.

Petersen, Fox, and Wallace Langham reprise their roles as Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle, and David Hodges, respectively; with Paul Guilfoyle reprising his role as Jim Brass for two episodes. Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby; Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom; Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan; Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez; and Jamie McShane as civil attorney Anson Wix are also joining the series. Now here's your look at the official trailer for CSI: Vegas, premiering on CBS starting Wednesday, October 6th:

"CSI: Vegas," the sequel to the Network's global hit "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," opens a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas—the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best—follow the evidence—in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

Jason Tracey serves as executive producer and showrunner; Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, and Cindy Chvatal are also executive producers. Uta Briesewitz is an executive producer and directed (initial episode only) from a script by Tracey. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

