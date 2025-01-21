Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Daredevil, Pop-Tarts, Elon Musk, Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Pop-Tarts Bowl, CNN/Elon Musk, Daredevil: Born Again, James Gunn, YFN Spider-Man, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Pop-Tarts Bowl, NBC's SNL, Puppy Bowl XXI, CNN/Elon Musk, Netflix's Sakamoto Days, NBC's Night Court, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, AMC's Mayfair Witches/Interview with the Vampire, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's WWE Raw, James Gunn, CBS's Fire Country, United Japan Pro-Wrestling, Crunchyroll's The Apothecary Diaries, TBS's AEW Collision, NBC's Suits: L.A., Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Apple TV+'s Severance, Blossom, AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca, Disney+ & BBC's Doctor Who, BBC Radio 3's Gatsby in Harlem, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 21, 2025:

Pop-Tarts Bowl Set for 2025 Return: Cinnamon Roll Now Zombie Pop-Tart?

SNL 50/50: For Seasons 28/29, It's "Debbie Downer" & "Mom Jeans"

Puppy Bowl XXI Preview: Because We Could All Use Some Puppy Pics Today

CNN Highlights Elon Musk's "Odd-Looking Salute" During Victory Speech

Sakamoto Days S01E02: "Vs. Son Hee and Bacho" Review: Sweet, Preachy

Night Court Season 3 "The Jakeout" Exclusive Clip: Abby's Doll Dilemma

Daredevil: Born Again Star Cox Met Frank Miller on Final Filming Day

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 3: "Monopulence!": Some Thoughts

Mayfair Witches Showrunner on "Interview with the Vampire" Crossover

The Rookie Cast on How They Connect with Their Respective Characters

WWE Raw: Tony Khan Wishes AEW Could Compare to This Stacked Card

James Gunn Update: "Pre-Writing My Next DC Studios Project" & More

Fire Country S03E10: "The Leone Way" Preview: Dangerous Fishing Trip

United Japan Pro-Wrestling: New Wrestling Collective Forms in Japan

The Apothecary Diaries S02 Review: Ep. 2 "Caravan" Proved Insightful

AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage Fails to Compare to WWE Superiority

Suits: L.A.: NBC Releases New Looks a Stephen Amell-Starring Spinoff

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Teaser: See You After Class!

Severance: Forget Streaming! Christopher Walken Will Stick with DVDs

Blossom Reunion Series Update; Mayim Bialk Eyes Drama Over Sitcom

The Talamasca Teaser: Louis & Lestat Better Watch Their Backs

Doctor Who: A Tale of Two Eras – How The Storytelling Has Changed

Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa Helps Gatsby in Harlem Improve on Original

