Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Ted Lasso, SNL, "The TikTok/Trump Show" & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: DC Studios' James Gunn, 1923, The Hunting Party, Ted Lasso, TikTok/Donald Trump, SNL, David Lynch, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? DC Studios' James Gunn, Paramount+'s 1923, NBC's The Hunting Party, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso Season 4, TikTok/Donald Trump, NBC's Saturday Night Live, David Lynch, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: DC Studios' James Gunn, Paramount+'s 1923, NBC's The Hunting Party, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, TikTok/Donald Trump, NBC's Saturday Night Live, David Lynch, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, January 20, 2025:

DC Studios: James Gunn Offers Update; Home Survives LA Wildfires

1923 Season 2 Official Trailer: Jacob & Cara Have Unfinished Business

The Hunting Party S01E01 "Richard Harris" Preview; New Teaser Released

Did Ted Lasso Star Nick Mohammed Drop a Ten-Ton Season 4 Tease?

TikTok "Restoring Service": Trump/App PR Joke Reaches Its Punchline

TikTok: Trump Wanted to Kill The App, Now He Wants to Be Its Savior

SNL Cold Open, Chappelle Monologue, Weekend Update Carry The Weight

David Lynch Family Honoring Filmmaker with Worldwide Meditation

TikTok, DC Studios/Elseworlds, Daredevil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

SNL 50: Dave Chappelle on LA Wildfires, Trump, Carter/Palestine & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!