Does Trump Remind Dave Bautista of a Small-D***ed Howler Monkey?

Former WWE wrestler turned global entertainment superstar Dave Bautista is reminded of someone by the thought of a small-dicked howler monkey roaring loudly… but who could it be? Bautista commented on a tweet made by WTFFacts on Twitter, which said, "Whilst observing howler monkeys, researchers at Cambridge University discovered a surprising trend amongst the males. The louder a male roared the smaller his genitals were."

"Hmmmm…." tweeted Bautista in response. "Seems familiar somehow."

While Bautista didn't go into further detail, the most obvious candidate for a person that reminds Bautista of a howler monkey that roars more loudly in direct proportion to how small its dick is would be former president and WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump. Bautista has long feuded with Trump via a nonstop series of tweets, even teaming with Joe Biden to produce ads supporting the current president in last year's election. When Bautista and Biden defeated Trump in the election, Bautista didn't back off, instead continuing to attack the former president and his allies.

That said, many of Trump's allies, who Bautista has also feuded with, could fit the bill described above, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, and others, including the former president's most vocal large adult son, Donald Trump Jr. He also may have meant the followers of the former president. However, Bautista hasn't yet clarified what he meant.

In other Dave Bautista twitter news, The Animal received praise from anti-Trump political activist group Meidas Touch, who tweeted of the former WWE Champion:

Dave Bautista is a total badass who doesn't hesitate to go after Trump and his goons: @DaveBautista — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 6, 2021 Show Full Tweet

A gracious Bautista explained his motivation:

Call me crazy but I'm kinda fond of democracy.Also a big fan of decency. And compromise! And equality! And honesty! Integrity! Accountability!! Etc etc..Seems worth fighting for.. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/5byuqRZmZT — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool, your number two source for news about Dave Bautista's tweets (number one being Dave Bautista's Twitter, a technicality), as we continue to monitor Bautista's Twitter feed to bring you more clickbait articles based on his tweets.