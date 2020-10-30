Dave Bautista Says Obama Gave Trump the Bitch Slap He Needed

It's Joe Biden who President Donald Trump needs to beat at the upcoming Election PPV, but it's a match with former President Barack Obama that seems to obsess the WWE Hall-of-Famer. That fact has not eluded one of Trump's biggest opponents, former WWE wrestler and Hollywood superstar Dave Bautista, who has been engaged in a constant, nonstop, one-sided Twitter war with the president for months. So when Barack Obama recently began cutting promos on Trump in the final weeks of the election build, Bautista was quick to seize on Obama's shoot comments and throw them in Trump's face.

"This is the verbal bitchslap @realDonaldTrump needed," Bautista tweeted, posting a meme of himself as Drax from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies saying "you must be so embarrassed." Bautista continued, "Dumb Donny Barack 'Husseeeein' Obama just slapped you with a hand full of baby powder!"

Ooh, that's gotta hurt! Of course, I'm sure Dave Bautista would agree, the only way his feud with Donald Trump will truly be won is by defeating him in the blowoff match at the Election PPV. That's happening in just a few days, and Dave Bautista needs the hearts of the fans behind him if he's going to get the pinfall. That means not only cheering for The Animal, but also voting for the candidate he officially endorsed, Joe Biden. Will all the Bautista marks out their head to the polls on election day?

