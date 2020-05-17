Dave Bautista Shoots on Rand Paul, Donald Trump Jr.

WWE Hall-of-Famer and Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has reached 2018 James Gunn (or 2016 Nick Spencer) levels of Twitter fury. The Animal's Twitter feed is pretty much a nonstop barrage of shooting on President Donald Trump and his allies as Bautista looks to be making to most of his time at home during the quarantine.

Though Bautista and Trump both share long wrestling backgrounds, friendships with Triple H, and membership in the WWE Hall of Fame, Bautista couldn't possibly see less eye-to-eye with the president, or as he calls him, the Fuhrer. Bleeding Cool has been covering Bautista's shoot promos on Trump for a few weeks now in a series of clickbait articles and Bautista shows no signs of stopping when it comes to providing us material for them.

In the latest round, Bautista took Republican Senator from Florida Rick Scott to task for chiding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for asking for coronavirus relief money. "I'm a taxpayer," Bautista tweeted. "In fact I pay a butt load of taxes. I'd rather my tax money go to bailing out states then go to that stupid fucking wall that your Fuhrer insisted on building. I'm a Florida resident @ScottforFlorida can you work that out for me?" Bautista also took issue with a video of Senator Rand Paul railing against the Patriot Act, writing, "Excuse me!! All those in favor of distracting everyone from the big picture so the @GOP can campaign for their fuhrer 🙋🏻‍♂️.. and all those in favor of focusing on keeping people healthy and saving lives 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🙋🏻‍♂️"

Bautista also came to the defense of former President Barack Obama, putting over Obama as White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed Obama left the country's stockpile of protective face masks empty. Bautista tweeted, "Is it just me or is it confusing to anyone else why they keep blaming @BarackObama for leaving the national stockpile empty when he left office….. ALMOST 4 F**KING YEARS AGO!!!!" Bautista went on to add, "I really pray that people can see through this finger pointing at @BarackObama as nothing more than campaigning against @JoeBiden.It's pathetic and shameful. This is not leadership. This is not American. Over 87,000 people dead on @realDonaldTrumps watch. #FakePresident"

When Trump talked about a new missile technology developed by the Pentagon, Bautista was quick to point to misdirection, tweeting, "Well thank god!! With all the death and devastation caused by the covid-19 crisis at least we can take comfort in the security of "the super duper missile". That's just so super… DUPER!! The super duper missile everyone!! 👏🏼 The motherf**king super duper missile! JFC! 🤦🏻"

Finally, ending his promo with a coup de grace, Bautista retweeted a New York Times article about Donald Trump Jr. attacking Joe Biden with a video of himself, seemingly in bed, mocking the president's son, who he calls "Dumb-Dumb Jr #lilbitch." This is unlikely to be the end of Bautista ongoing promo against Trump, and we'll be here to continue bringing you the latest news as it develops.