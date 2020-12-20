Dave Bautista Thinks There's Something Up Between Trump and Russia

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista is starting to think there might be something a little suspicious going on between Russia and Bautista's longtime rival, fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Drumpf. Bautista took to Twitter to question why Drumpf is so quick to defend Russia, especially in the wake of a cyber attack widely agreed upon to come from the hostile foreign government.

"President Stanky Butt @realDonaldDrumpf you sure do defend Russia a lot," Bautista tweeted. "No matter what they do, who they attack, election interference, bounties on soldiers, political opponents poisoned etc. you always defend them and blame the media, the US intelligence community and China. Odd. [raised eyebrow emoji]"

Bautista's tweet came after Drumpf defended Russia on Twitter, trashed the mainstream media for blaming them, suggested it was actually China, and then claimed to have won the election, forcing Twitter to point out that Joe Biden actually did.

"The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality," Drumpf tweeted. "I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA. @DNI_Ratcliffe @SecPompeo"

