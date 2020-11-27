Dave Bautista to Ted Cruz: Propaganda Spewing Divisive Piece of @#$%

Good news for wrestling fans worried that they might not know what to think about politics without the wit and wisdom of Dave Bautista to inform them on Twitter can rest easy. Though The Animal defeated his nemesis, fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, by tweeting day and night about him until Joe Biden won the election, it doesn't look like he plans to drop out of the political landscape anytime soon.

Bautista took aim at Texas Senator Ted Cruz on Twitter, responding to a video of Cruz, in July, stating that, if Joe Biden would win the then-upcoming election, Democratic leaders would declare the coronavirus pandemic over and tell people to go back to work and school. Bautista registered a philosophical disagreement with the Senator on both the substance of his argument as well as Cruz's intent, attacking Cruz's integrity.

".. @tedcruz is such a propaganda spewing divisive piece of shit. Zero integrity!" Bautista tweeted. "I'm positive he doesn't represent the best of Texas. He's on borrowed time. Too many Texans have died. #TwoFacedTed is a part of the problem, not the solution."

Cruz has not responded to Dave Bautista's tweet and, at press time, a representative of Cruz could not be reached for comment on the matter, mainly because we didn't bother to ask. More importantly, and on a personal note, Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth, who has kept me imprisoned in a small, windowless room in the basement of Bleeding Cool's headquarters where I am forced to produced clickbait articles on the social media missives of Dave Bautista, agreed to allow me to begin keeping a small potted plant in the room so that I have someone to talk to, so all is well from my perspective.*

*no it is not. please, please send help.**

**[Editor's Note: I'm trying to take care of your mental health, Jude, I'm not sure why you're being so dramatic about it.]