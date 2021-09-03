Dave Bautista Trashes Texas with One-Star Twitter Review

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at the state of Texas over its recent anti-abortion law that effectively overturns Roe vs. Wade. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who he has called "a pandering bitch" and for the state itself, which he has called "a scummy POS."

Bautista has spent several days reacting to the Supreme Court's refusal to block the Texas abortion law, which encourages private citizens to file $10,000 lawsuits against people suspected of facilitating an "illegal" abortion, which under the new law means any abortion occurring after the sixth week of pregnancy, which is before many women even know they're pregnant. Though the law and its goal of getting private citizens to turn on their neighbors for a $10,000 bounty seems insane and almost satirically dystopian, by refusing to block it, the Supreme Court has inspired other Republican-led states to look to pass similar laws, effectively banning abortion in those states. Bautista commented:

But he didn't reserve his ire for the state of the nation itself. Bautista took to Twitter to post a scathing review of Texas in the wake of the law.

I give this state one star! Ugh! So bad! They make no sense! They love life but they're ok with death from guns or Covid.They love voting rights but only in the designated conservative voting areas.They love freedom but not for liberals.And the manager! Mr Abbott!🤮 #TexasTaliban https://t.co/i6Mi6XNNlf — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet

After some time has passed, responding to a Texan who expressed solidarity with The Animal's views, Bautista noted that he understands not all Texans are assholes and that, living in Florida, he knows exactly what it's like.

We're in the same boat brother. Florida resident here. 🤦🏻 I absolutely agree with you and meant no disrespect to Texans stuck in the struggle. Trust me I feel your pain. I'm just calling out the hypocrisy. Frustrated AF but I believe Texas and America is better than this. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/HWz1TutJM0 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At press time, the State of Texas had not responded to Bautista's tweets, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

