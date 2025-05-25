Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
David Tennant, Doctor Who, Euphoria & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: It: Welcome to Derry, Euphoria, Doctor Who, Ironheart, David Tennant, Ted Lasso, WWE, Alien Earth, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, HBO's Euphoria, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, HBO's Lanterns, Disney+'s Ironheart, David Tennant, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, WWE, Hulu's Alien Earth, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: It: Welcome to Derry, Euphoria, Doctor Who, Lanterns, Ironheart, David Tennant, Ted Lasso, WWE, Alien Earth, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 25, 2025:
It: Welcome to Derry Mini-Teaser Finds Time to Dial Up The Creepiness
Euphoria Season 3 Is "Unhinged": Sydney Sweeney Talks Cassie & More
Lanterns/Superman: Fillion's Guy Gardner Influenced by "Golden Girls"
Doctor Who Season 2 Finale Preview: "The Reality War" Rages Next Week
Ironheart Key Art Poster: How Much Will Riri's Dream Cost Her?
David Tennant: Kilgrave "The Best" Supervillain; Eyeing Reed Richards
Ted Lasso Season 4 Writers "Jedi Knights"; July Filming: Waddingham
WWE SmackDown Review: Three Hours Very Well Spent
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Preview of Pro Wrestling Perfection
David Tennant Teases New Project: "Wee Announcement" in 6 Months?
Alien: Earth Storyline Details; Chandler on Playing "Hybrid" Wendy
MCM & The Ark Season 3 in The Daily LITG 24th of May 2025
Rick and Morty, Alien: Earth, Revival & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Doctor Who Unleashed: "Wish World" Continues Your Weekly Film School
The Librarians: The Next Chapter Showrunner on Expanding The Universe
Doctor Who S02E07: "Wish World" Answers Questions; Goes Political
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!