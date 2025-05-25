David Tennant, Doctor Who, Euphoria & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, HBO's Euphoria, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, HBO's Lanterns, Disney+'s Ironheart, David Tennant, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, WWE, Hulu's Alien Earth, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 25, 2025:

It: Welcome to Derry Mini-Teaser Finds Time to Dial Up The Creepiness

Euphoria Season 3 Is "Unhinged": Sydney Sweeney Talks Cassie & More

Lanterns/Superman: Fillion's Guy Gardner Influenced by "Golden Girls"

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale Preview: "The Reality War" Rages Next Week

Ironheart Key Art Poster: How Much Will Riri's Dream Cost Her?

David Tennant: Kilgrave "The Best" Supervillain; Eyeing Reed Richards

Ted Lasso Season 4 Writers "Jedi Knights"; July Filming: Waddingham

WWE SmackDown Review: Three Hours Very Well Spent

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Preview of Pro Wrestling Perfection

David Tennant Teases New Project: "Wee Announcement" in 6 Months?

Alien: Earth Storyline Details; Chandler on Playing "Hybrid" Wendy

MCM & The Ark Season 3 in The Daily LITG 24th of May 2025

Doctor Who Unleashed: "Wish World" Continues Your Weekly Film School

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Showrunner on Expanding The Universe

Doctor Who S02E07: "Wish World" Answers Questions; Goes Political

