Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, the ark

MCM & The Ark Season 3 in The Daily LITG 24th of May 2025

On my way back to MCM London Comic Con, Spring 2025... . The Ark Season 3 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary MCM London Comic Con buzz returns for Spring 2025 with comic industry insights and LITG highlights

The Ark Season 3 dominates Bleeding Cool's top stories, joining trending pop culture news

Look back at the biggest MCM, comic, and TV headlines from previous years’ Daily LITG updates

Get industry updates, creator birthdays, and subscribe for the latest MCM and comic news directly

On my way back to MCM London Comic Con, Spring 2025… currently on the 265 bus heading to Putney Bridge… The Ark Season 3 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Ark Season 3 in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, X-Men and Partition

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG two years ago, Fear the Walking Dead

LITG three years ago, Something about SNL

LITG four years ago – Transformers The Movie Is Moving Again

LITG five years ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mike Deodato, comic book co-creator of Riri Williams

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

MCM, MCM, MCM, MCM

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!