MCM & The Ark Season 3 in The Daily LITG 24th of May 2025
On my way back to MCM London Comic Con, Spring 2025... . The Ark Season 3 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
On my way back to MCM London Comic Con, Spring 2025… currently on the 265 bus heading to Putney Bridge… The Ark Season 3 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.
The Ark Season 3 in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Ark Has "Brand-New Destiny" Beginning with Season 3: Dean Devlin
- Frank Castle, The Punisher Returns To Marvel Comics With A Red Band
- South Park Creators Offer One Fan a Chance to Be a Permanent Resident
- Buffy Revival Series Has Us Thinking About Angel S05E11: "Damage"
- Marvel Comics Full August 2025 Solicits, Finally
- Countdown: Prime Video Gives Jensen Ackles Series "The Boys" Treatment
- Bosch Universe Will Include "Nightshade" Hero Det. Stilwell: Connelly
- Mel Gibson on the Shelved Lethal Weapon 5 and its Solid Screenplay
- Space Scouts, Powers 25 & He-Man in Dark Horse September 2025 Solicits
- Hermes Press: Diamond Is "Effectively Halting Distribution" Of Comics
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Diamond Comic Distributors Sends Letter Of Assurance To Comic Shops
- Furrlough Makes It To #200 In Antarctic Press' August 2025 Solicits
- MCM/ComicsPRO: The Return Of Deadline And A1 Comics With Dave Elliott
- MCM/ComicsPRO: The Publishing Plans Of Ridley Scott & Mechanical Cake
- Harley X Elvira, ThunderCats & Demona in Dynamite August 2025 Solicits
- MMPR X TMNT III, Mary Sue & Dune Launch In Boom August 2025 Solicits
- Conan And Ekos On The Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews Catalog
- From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con Spring 2025 To The Other
- MCM London Comic Con & South Park in The Daily LITG 23rd of May 2025
LITG one year ago, X-Men and Partition
- Psylocke, Don't Talk to Omega Sentinel About Partition- X-Men Spoilers
- The Differences Between Blood Hunt #2 Standard And Red Band (Spoilers)
- The Return Of Green Goblin Twice In Amazing Spider-Man #50 (Spoilers)
- Scarlett #1 Sets GI Joe Sales Record With Over 80,000 Orders
- Frankensteining Together 33 Marvel Comics August 2024 Solicits
- Ultimate She-Hulk in Marvel Comics' Ultimate August 2023 Solicits
- Charmed: Shannen Doherty Discusses Decision Not to Return For Finale
- Venom War Infects Marvel Comics' August 2024 Solicits
- Jonathan Hickman And Greg Capullo On Wolverine: Revenge From Marvel
- Tom King Writes Archie's Decision, Choosing Between Betty & Veronica
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Blood Hunters Are Dagger, Elsa Bloodstone, White Widow & Hallows' Eve
- Predator Vs Black Panther by Benjamin Percy & Chris Allen from Marvel
- Comic Creators React To… Rishi Sunak's 4th Of July General Election
- Spider-Man Classroom Heroes Launches In August For The Middle Graders
- Greggs Sausage Rolls Make It Into Marvel Comics (Blood Hunt Spoilers)
- Making a Certain Sword and Villain Part of Conan Continuity (Spoilers)
- Reed Crandall, Power Man & the Monster of Madness Mystery, at Auction
- Ultimate X-Men #3 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Jonathan Hickman & Greg Capullo's Wolverine- Daily LITG 22nd May 2024
LITG two years ago, Fear the Walking Dead
- Fear the Walking Dead S08E02 Biggest TWDU Heartbreaker Yet: Review
- Bosch Universe: Michael Connelly Book Update, TV Series Implications
- The Future Of The DC Universe Teased In Justice Society Of America #4
- Knightfall Batman Emerges from the Shadows with McFarlane Toys
- Marvel's "Classified" Comic Revealed as a Ms Marvel Title?
- Amanda Waller Is Coming For Green Arrow (Big Spoilers)
- Two-Face Becomes Batman with New DC Multiverse McFarlane Figure
- DC Comics Removes Editorial Note About Batman & Dark Crisis
- The Marvel &; IDW Comics Delayed This Week By Diamond Truck Crash
- Creators React to Thomas Woodruff's Eisner-Nominated "Graphic Opera"
- Robotman, Don't Deadname Starbro in Doom Patrol #3 (Spoilers)
- City Boy Has The Classic Superhero Origin Story (Spoilers)
- 16 Days For New UK Comics Creators To Claim £2500 Prize & Hotel Room
- Evanescence, Frazetta, Ziltoid & KISS in Opus August 2023 Solicits
- Fife & Rodgers's Happy Astronaut in Keenspot August 2023 Solicits
- Calexit Returns in Black Mask August 2023 Solicits
- Bish Bosch in The Daily LITG, 22nd of May, 2023
LITG three years ago, Something about SNL
- Saturday Night Live Posts Davidson, Bryant, McKinnon Goodbye Sketches
- DC vs. Vampires: Hunters #1 Preview: Damian the Vampire Slayer
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Remembers When DCU Didn't "Self-Love"
- First Look At Frank Miller's New Creation, The Geek
- 5 Marvel Omnibus That Can Be Sold for $500 or More
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Immortal X-Men Beats Shadow War Zone
- The Last Samurai: Ken Watanabe 'Step Forward' for Asian Representation
- Action Comics #1043 Preview: Superman vs… a Baby?
- Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson Recruits Eminem to Honor SNL Boss
- Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
- Elric: The Dreaming City Review: Dark And Ominous
- The Historic Masked Hero The Clock in Cracked Comics, Up for Auction
- Sacrament: AWA Announces Peter Milligan's New Sci-Fi Horror Series
- Grendel: War Child #1 From 1992 Up For Auction Thirty Years Later
- Bill & Ted & Black Adam Thank FOC It's The 22nd Of May 2022
- Spawn #1 Has Got Bids Of $129 Already At Auction
- Scout Comics Launch Eight New Titles In August 2022 Solicits
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Immortal X-Men Beats Shadow War Zone
- Before Eagly, Yank the Eagle in Blue Ribbon Comics #16, at Auction
- What Actually Ran In Sandman #14 in The Daily LITG, 22nd May 2022
- Cover The Dead With Lime #1 in Blood Moon August 2022 Solicits
LITG four years ago – Transformers The Movie Is Moving Again
- Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro
- Prodigal Son: Tom Payne Shares Thoughts; #SaveProdigalSon Campaign
- Hey DC, Please Don't Change The Way We See Locke & Key and Sandman
- Nightwing On The Couch – The Daily LITG, 22nd of May 2021
- Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021
- Hannibal Set to Stalk U.S. Capitol Building; Bryan Fuller Approves
- Bull Showrunner, Star Freddy Rodriguez Exit Amid CBS Investigations
- Geoff Johns Gone Wild in Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 [Preview]
- Transformers Shattered Glass Starscream Figure Debuts With Hasbro
- Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
- Mary Marvel Goes to War in Wow Comics #11, Up for Auction
- Is Save Yourself! Boom's Next Wynd or Seven Secrets?
- First Jane Foster Thor In What If #10 Up for Auction
- Wolverine #1 – When Madripoor Became A Thing – At Auction
- Campisi, Rainbow Bridge, God Of Tremors – AfterShock August Solicits
- Retailer Exclusive Marvel Covers Only Through Penguin Random House
- Diamond Adds Demand Check To Decide Which Graphic Novels To Reprint
- Printwatch: Geiger And Dune: House Atreides Get Fourth Printings
- Halloween Man Creator Raising for Aerobicide's Terry Parr COVID Relief
LITG five years ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Rick and Morty: Billions Star Paul Giamatti Finally Meets His Character
- Funko Funkoween Announces New Nightmare Before Christmas Pops
- Now IDW Publishing Lets Go Of Employees, Permanently
- Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
- Marvel Zombies Rise from the Grave for Funko Funkoween
- What's The Big Secret in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50?
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Key Art Teases Our Team's New Hunt
- Marvel Comics MIA in August 2020 Solicits, New Warriors to Dr Strange
- Marvel Comics August 2020 Full Solicitations Look Familiar
- IDW Publishing Former Employees Speak About Redundancies
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mike Deodato, comic book co-creator of Riri Williams
